I am a proud, lifelong Nebraskan who takes great pride in caring for the women of our state. I didn’t enter medicine to become involved in politics, but a Legislative Bill 626 — a dangerous bill that would ban abortion after cardiac activity is detected — prevents me from keeping quiet.

At 32-weeks pregnant, I made the drive to Lincoln with two of fellow physicians after a busy morning seeing patients to be present for the committee hearing on LB 626. I was proud to be a part of a large group of health care providers and Nebraska citizens who presented to oppose LB 626.

This bill would ban abortion once cardiac activity is detected with limited exceptions for medical emergencies and rape and incest. The bill threatens the license of physicians if they perform an unapproved abortion.

The wording regarding medical emergencies and threats to health of the mother is vague and difficult to interpret, raising questions for physicians and patients alike. How imminent must the risk of death be to fall clearly under the exception and not put our licenses at risk?

A situation we may encounter is water breaking very early in pregnancy. The chance of the pregnancy continuing to viability is low, and the pregnant woman has a risk of serious complications, including hemorrhage, sepsis, hysterectomy or even death.

Waiting for a complication to present itself and become a “medical emergency” could be very dangerous for our patient and could threaten not only her health and life, but also her future child-bearing potential.

We also may be faced with situations where patients receive a cancer diagnosis in pregnancy. Hormones during pregnancy, can fuel the cancer’s growth, putting the patient at greater risk, but cancer treatment could be toxic to the developing fetus. This bill has no exceptions for birth defects that are incompatible with life. Carrying these pregnancies can be traumatic for patients and can have higher rates of complications. Women with serious mental health conditions at risk for suicide would not be allowed to seek abortion to save her life. Who would you like making life-altering medical decisions: your physician or state legislators?

The narrative surrounding LB 626 and this committee hearing has been that physician concerns regarding previously proposed abortion bans in Nebraska have been addressed with this bill.

The narrative is that there is an even-split of doctors who support and oppose of this bill.

The facts are that the capitol was flooded with the white coats of physicians, resident physicians, medical students and other health care providers who came to voice their firm opposition of LB 626. There were four physicians who spoke in support of the bill, one of which was flown in from Texas.

In contrast, over 20 physicians spoke in opposition of this bill and there were plenty more waiting to speak when the allotted three hours of opposition testimony had finished. All of us spoke about our concerns regarding the harm this bill will bring to our patients and to the practice of medicine in Nebraska.

To be clear, the health care community, with the exception of a small number of providers, is united in their opposition of LB 626.

In fact, the Nebraska Medical Association, Nebraska Nursing Association, Nebraska Medicine, the Nebraska section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Nebraska Psychiatric Society have all voiced opposition to this bill.

We are not a small group of physicians opposing this bill, we are the majority. We understand that this bill will harm the women of Nebraska, as similar legislation has harmed women in Texas.

Pregnancy can have significant health risks for women, and the decision to continue a pregnancy should be between a patient and their doctor. Abortion can often be a life-saving procedure. When you threaten physicians’ licenses, care will be delayed causing patients to suffer and, in some cases, die.

I trust women to make decisions about their own lives and what is best for them, and I trust my colleagues to provide evidence-based, safe health care.

Legislators do not have a place in our exam rooms.