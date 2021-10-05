Midlands Voices: MUD continues its work to ensure efficiency, low customer costs

The benefit of our natural gas purchasing strategies coupled with our storage facilities was most recently demonstrated this past February during the polar vortex, when frigid temperatures affected states from as far south as Texas and upwards throughout the Midwest. During this stretch of cold weather, MUD customers used approximately 50% more gas on average, and we sent out a record amount of gas on Feb. 15.

Due to the efforts of our dedicated employees as well as our supply strategies, MUD was able to meet the increased demand for our customers. District-owned storage delivered nearly 40% of natural gas demand to our customers over this six-day period. Aside from service reliability, our facilities provided significant cost avoidance of $100 million, as we did not need to purchase this natural gas on the spot market during times of record high prices.