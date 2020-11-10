Midlands Voices: My experience as a first-time poll worker was inspiring

This election cycle was different, stress and negativity were in the air. I was feeling angry and frustrated. I started thinking about what could I do with all these feelings, and I decided to volunteer to be a poll worker. It was a long shot, but I thought I should register anyway and see how far it would go. I weighed the possibility of exposure and infection but decided that it was worth the risk.
The Douglas County commission did all the handling online. However, I did all of this with intention too. I called the commission because I never heard from them after the initial registration (or maybe I did, and do not recall) to help me finish the registration. I got my email about training but lost it, so I called the Douglas County commission to see they could help me set up for it, which they did.
On Nov. 3, I got myself to the polling place on time and started working on setting up the place. I was given the duty instructions guide for Judge 1, and my first reaction was like, “This is a lot.” However, I ended up taking the role.
Then 8 a.m. came, and so did the voters. This group of volunteers became “commission officials” who were “experts” helping voters navigate the voting process. It was surreal, so many emotions all at once. Many had volunteered before, but for many of us, this was our first time. Larry shared his first “tour of duty” story back in 1960. He was 18 years old and had to count the votes lying them on the floor of the precinct, one by one. We all learned by fire, asking questions and looking for Larry or in the precinct manual for answers.
Amazingly, with 90 minutes of online training, a group of strangers can accomplish so much when they work together. We put our party differences aside for one common goal and worked as a community. By law, your assignment is shared with a representative of an opposite party.
Throughout the day I help first-time voters, Latinx, Caucasian and Black, young and senior citizens, people with disabilities. Parents who came with their little kids, teenagers who came to see their parents vote, grown adults that came with their parents to help them after they voted at their precinct. One young black woman filled a provisional ballot and was super excited when she realized her vote was going to be reviewed and could be counted. She started dancing, jumping and singing, and then I realized we should all feel that way, we should not take our vote or democracy for granted.
I was proud, shocked, intimidated by the weight of the responsibility, energized, humbled and honored. I was chosen to be Judge 1 in my precinct, which implies I had to initial every ballot in my polling place to make it legal to be counted.
As an immigrant, I found it hard to believe these ballots carry my initials on a presidential race. This was an experience of a lifetime and a testament that we are capable of so much more when we realized we are on this together, allowed ourselves to be better, make mistakes, learn from them, and put humanity back on human beings.
Angela Saxton lives in Omaha.
