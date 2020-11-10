Midlands Voices: My experience as a first-time poll worker was inspiring

This election cycle was different, stress and negativity were in the air. I was feeling angry and frustrated. I started thinking about what could I do with all these feelings, and I decided to volunteer to be a poll worker. It was a long shot, but I thought I should register anyway and see how far it would go. I weighed the possibility of exposure and infection but decided that it was worth the risk.

The Douglas County commission did all the handling online. However, I did all of this with intention too. I called the commission because I never heard from them after the initial registration (or maybe I did, and do not recall) to help me finish the registration. I got my email about training but lost it, so I called the Douglas County commission to see they could help me set up for it, which they did.

On Nov. 3, I got myself to the polling place on time and started working on setting up the place. I was given the duty instructions guide for Judge 1, and my first reaction was like, “This is a lot.” However, I ended up taking the role.