Midlands Voices: My experience raises concerns about Nebraska environmental regulation

I was formally nominated by a state senator and appointed by the governor of Nebraska to serve on the state Environmental Quality Council (EQC) as the minority populations representative from 2005 to 2009. This particular environmental regulatory council, of roughly 17 members, was under the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, which is now called the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment (NDEE). The EQC is supposed to be the safety backstop for any potential environmental hazardous situation in Nebraska — specifically, what has occurred recently at Mead, Nebraska, with the AltEn facility.

During my tenure on the EQC, I constantly brought up how the State of Nebraska would continually seek ways to get around enforcing environmental rules and regulations meant to keep its citizens safe. In my opinion, the EQC was a “good old boys” group who would rubber stamp policies that were detrimental to a clean environment. Numerous times the attorney general of Nebraska would line up with other red states to sue the EPA over federally mandated regulations. The Nebraska AG would give any business violator a simple slap on the wrist for inducing a large fish kill, spewing exceeded amounts of air pollution, or spilling toxic pollutants.