Midlands Voices: National service is a great way to help older Americans

For the first time in our history, older Americans outnumber the young, and it’s a trend that will only grow over the next 30 years. If you’ve never wondered who’s going to be there to take care of us, now would be a good time to start.
We’re collectively living longer and, while that’s reason to celebrate, it comes with its own set of challenges, including the increased likelihood of illness and chronic disease. Alzheimer’s disease, for instance, is already one of the leading causes of death in America. Globally, more than 50 million people live today with a dementia diagnosis. And, by 2050, that number is expected to more than triple. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many of the issues older adults face, including social isolation and loneliness. These older Americans need support now. And as today’s younger Americans become tomorrow’s older Americans, they, too, will need help.
This is a perpetual problem that begs for a long-term solution. And one approach that I wholeheartedly support is a new spin on an old idea: civilian national service.
By building the infrastructure to expand and enhance national service in America, we can solve critical issues facing both the young and the old. Such a coordinated approach to service would be invaluable for our efforts to help Americans grow older, with dignity. At the same time, it would put in place the critical pieces needed to strengthen our workforce for young people coast to coast.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all in different ways, the effects on the economy and workforce are likely to be felt for years to come, especially among young people who are just starting their careers. Our national unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 is among the highest, currently at about 13.5%, while many are also disconnected from high school, vocational programs and higher education. By expanding opportunities to take part in national service programs, we can provide young people with full-time, paid positions that also provide the opportunity to develop professional skills.
National service programs are already helping our communities respond to and recover from COVID-19. By expanding these programs and building on the existing national service infrastructure, we can start to tackle youth unemployment and fill unmet needs in our local communities. And now is the time to make it happen.
I’m proud to co-chair a new effort to help us imagine what expanded national service could look like. It’s the Serve America Together campaign, which aims to make national service part of growing up in America. It envisions at least 1 million young Americans serving annually to meet our most pressing needs. Republicans and Democrats alike embrace this idea — as seen in a recent letter signed by dozens of business and workforce development leaders.
At Home Instead, we decided to kickstart this idea for national service by creating a program that offers paid part-time and full-time service year options for college students and recent graduates. Through our Champions of Aging program, they work with nonprofit organizations that provide hands-on services for seniors. It’s a simple concept that yields big results for those involved.
I believe national service would be just as successful, at a much larger scale. I’m calling on President-elect Joe Biden to prioritize national service in the first 100 days of his administration, as a way to solve the nation’s biggest challenges, including aging and so many other important causes. By removing obstacles that negatively impact our neighbors, we can create a new narrative that prioritizes our older adults, our young people, our communities and our union.
Together, we can make national service an expectation for our youth and a point of pride in America.
Jeff Huber, of Omaha, is CEO of Home Instead, Inc., a nationally recognized provider of home care services for older adults, and a co-chair of the Serve America Together campaign to make national service part of growing up in America.