Midlands Voices: National service is a great way to help older Americans

For the first time in our history, older Americans outnumber the young, and it’s a trend that will only grow over the next 30 years. If you’ve never wondered who’s going to be there to take care of us, now would be a good time to start.

We’re collectively living longer and, while that’s reason to celebrate, it comes with its own set of challenges, including the increased likelihood of illness and chronic disease. Alzheimer’s disease, for instance, is already one of the leading causes of death in America. Globally, more than 50 million people live today with a dementia diagnosis. And, by 2050, that number is expected to more than triple. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many of the issues older adults face, including social isolation and loneliness. These older Americans need support now. And as today’s younger Americans become tomorrow’s older Americans, they, too, will need help.

This is a perpetual problem that begs for a long-term solution. And one approach that I wholeheartedly support is a new spin on an old idea: civilian national service.