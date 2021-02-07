Midlands Voices: Nebraska beats competition on key factors for Space Command headquarters

As the home to USSPACECOM from 2002 to 2019, we knew we would be exceptional in the mission category. As home to nine missions, including three of strategic importance to the space mission, Offutt AFB had the capacity to serve as the permanent home to USSPACECOM.

Plus, our incentive package was well-vetted; so, we are confident we nailed the “Cost to the DoD measure.” Finally, there is no community or state that supports military families better than we do.

In short, even without seeing the scores, we know we did exceedingly well.

To further prove Nebraska’s qualifications, we provided the U.S. Air Force with state and community comparisons across a myriad of metrics.

In 26 out of 28 rankings comparing the six locations, Nebraska was in the top two. Seventy-five percent of the time, we were the best of all six. The quality of our schools, low cost of living, strong community support for military and veterans, low crime rate, easy accessibility, strong economy and attractiveness to talent show the strength of our great state.

These rankings show that we are a world-class home for business and military facilities alike:

Top 10 states for veterans (CNBC, 2020): Nebraska, No. 7. None of the other five finalist states were even ranked.