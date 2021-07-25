Midlands Voices: Nebraska, boosting our vaccination rate is vital in beating COVID

Dear fellow Nebraskans:
We write, as the staff of Nebraska Medicine, to alert you of an alarming situation that affects your health and the safety of your family and community. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Instead, we are entering what may be its worst phase for many Nebraska communities. Across the country, trends are increasing sharply. In the past two weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has skyrocketed over 200%.
Without action, rates will continue to increase, more will get sick, hospitals will be stressed, and some will lose their lives — all of which can be prevented!
The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is now the most common form of the virus nationwide and in Nebraska. This virus is much more transmissible than previous strains and is causing more severe disease in younger people. It is impacting states close to home. The hottest spots in the country are in Arkansas and Missouri. Unlike previous waves of COVID-19, hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Like most hospitals nationwide, hospitals in these states were already very busy with non-COVID admissions. As a result, they are currently on the brink of collapse. If we don’t act now, Nebraska may follow suit.
A consistent theme in areas seeing large Delta variant surges is low vaccination rates. Nebraska’s rate is not high enough, but vaccination rates outside of metropolitan areas are alarmingly low — many rural counties have rates below 30%.
Even worse, we’ve largely abandoned previous tactics (like masks) that we used to successfully slow the fall wave. As a result, much of Nebraska is almost defenseless against this much more dangerous variant.
We recommend three urgent actions:
First, we must dramatically increase Nebraska’s vaccination rate. If you’ve chosen to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, there is no better time to change your mind.
Second, Nebraska should continue testing and reporting data to help public health protect their communities and citizens to make informed decisions. We must treat this Delta variant epidemic as the public health emergency it is.
Third, we should take steps now to provide a safe school environment and ensure that in-person learning will not risk the health of students or community members. It’s clear that schoolchildren are an important link in the chain of transmission and likely contributed to the Delta surge in England. To prevent that from happening here, we must plan for mask usage, improved ventilation and voluntary testing for schools that cannot achieve high rates of vaccination.
Of these steps, increasing vaccination will be the most important. We know that our COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against infection — even the Delta variant. The vaccines remain remarkably effective in preventing hospitalization and death. Over 97% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Suffering and death due to COVID-19 is almost completely preventable!
The vaccines are safe. Over 340 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Americans. As with any drug or vaccine, a few severe complications have occurred, but it’s important to put these severe reactions in context. Severe side effects from COVID-19 vaccines that have caused hospitalization in the U.S. are in the range of a handful per million vaccinations. The latest CDC statistics indicate that roughly 8% of confirmed cases of COVID-19 require hospitalization. In other words, the risk of hospitalization for COVID is 10,000 times the risk of hospitalization from vaccine side effects. A large proportion of patients with COVID-19 will go on to suffer lingering “long-haul” COVID symptoms. There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines adversely impact fertility or have other delayed adverse effects.
The pandemic is not over. Dangerous days could still be ahead but are completely avoidable if we act together. For your safety, the health of your family and the security of our community — get vaccinated!
Mark Rupp, M.D., is professor and chief with the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. James Lawler, M.D., is co-executive director of the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC.