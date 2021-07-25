Midlands Voices: Nebraska, boosting our vaccination rate is vital in beating COVID

Dear fellow Nebraskans:

We write, as the staff of Nebraska Medicine, to alert you of an alarming situation that affects your health and the safety of your family and community. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Instead, we are entering what may be its worst phase for many Nebraska communities. Across the country, trends are increasing sharply. In the past two weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has skyrocketed over 200%.

Without action, rates will continue to increase, more will get sick, hospitals will be stressed, and some will lose their lives — all of which can be prevented!

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is now the most common form of the virus nationwide and in Nebraska. This virus is much more transmissible than previous strains and is causing more severe disease in younger people. It is impacting states close to home. The hottest spots in the country are in Arkansas and Missouri. Unlike previous waves of COVID-19, hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Like most hospitals nationwide, hospitals in these states were already very busy with non-COVID admissions. As a result, they are currently on the brink of collapse. If we don’t act now, Nebraska may follow suit.