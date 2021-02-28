Midlands Voices: Nebraska can boost economy with new round of licensing reform

The Legislature has taken previous steps with recognition of licensing in some health care-related fields for military spouses. LB 263 would include all licensed occupations, but also allow those leaving military service who have a civilian-similar military occupational specialty (MOS) to become licensed in the field in which they trained.

Universal recognition also addresses states’ wide variation in initial licensing requirements, a potential barrier to attracting new people, jobs and businesses. It’s estimated that 1,100 occupations are regulated by states, but fewer than 60 by all states.

Arbitrary restrictions can keep out workers we should want and need, like Ilona Holland. Years ago, she moved from Maryland with a massage therapy license, eager to open a Nebraska business.

The practice of massage therapy is the same in both states. But because Nebraska’s licensing requirements are more costly and time-consuming, Ilona was told she would have to go back to school to be licensed in Nebraska.

Instead, she opened her business in Council Bluffs. She enjoyed working in western Iowa so much, her family eventually decided to relocate there.