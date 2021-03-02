Midlands Voices: Nebraska can boost public health, economy by legalizing marijuana

Gov. Pete Ricketts, and a small group of his colleagues, would like to communicate one clear message to the people of Nebraska: Cannabis is very dangerous!

In his op-ed on Feb. 24 in the Hastings Tribune, the governor lays out the case for the opposition. Cannabis has no medicinal value, he writes, and any form of medical cannabis legislation would lead to the degradation of our youth, our community, and our economy.

Unfortunately, Governor Ricketts is not providing a well-rounded and scientific-based perspective.

What we have learned over the past two decades is that evidence from marijuana use demonstrates it is not as dangerous as previously feared. Its medical uses are well documented, and its economic benefit has been substantial for those who have regulated it. When we regulate and tax the industry, we move it out of the hands of criminals, and into local control. Marijuana regulation is smart policy from every angle: medicinal, financial, legal and ethical.

The case studies and statistics are too many to cite, but a few highlights include: