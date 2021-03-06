Midlands Voices: Nebraska can make progress against colon cancer. Here's how

Colorectal cancer is a silent killer. Symptoms may not appear until after the cancer has spread and become difficult to treat. However, by testing people without symptoms (screening), most colorectal cancers can be prevented or found early, when treatable. Yes, colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable. But we must get in the game if we want to be on the winning team.

Historically, Nebraska has had low screening and high incidence rates. In 1997, only 38% of Huskers were screened. We were last in the country in 2001 while being near the top for deaths. Nebraska was in the unenviable position demonstrating how failure to screen increases cancer. Many efforts were initiated to reverse this trend including the “Stay in the Game” campaign featuring Jerry Tagge beginning in 2007. We made progress. In 2018, Nebraska’s screening rate rose to 68% (33rd in the nation) while incidence and death rates fell.

Colonoscopy is the most common screening test. Cancers can be detected at an early, treatable stage, and prevented by removing precancerous polyps. A negative colonoscopy should be repeated every 10 years.

Approximately 70-75% of screening colonoscopies find no polyps or cancer (negative exam). If we could reliably predict negative exams, we could potentially decrease the number of needed colonoscopies, leading to more efficient screening.