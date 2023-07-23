My wife Anita and I recently went to the College World Series, yet another amazing thing about our new home of Omaha. Clear skies, a packed stadium, and a great game between Louisiana State University and the University of Tennessee. As wonderful as that night was, it left me unsettled, because what I learned between innings drove home that Nebraska is in danger of losing many of our most valuable players on the field: our early childhood teachers.

Somewhere around the third or fourth inning, we struck up a conversation with our seatmates. We learned we had a lot in common. Next to me was an early childhood teacher who runs a child care business in her Grand Island home. I’m the new executive director of the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska. Our mission is to make quality child care and early learning available to all families and children.

We need early childhood teachers like her to succeed. So does everyone else in Nebraska.

This teacher cares for 10 children between the ages of six weeks and four years. She’s been doing this as a home-based early childhood educator for many years. Like most of her colleagues, she has a long waiting list for her child care program. She loves the work she does and couldn’t stop beaming with pride as she told me about “her families.”

Her impact goes beyond her families. The young children in her care are the children of public school teachers. Seven teachers couldn’t teach without her. She is the teacher who makes seven other teachers possible. Like every other child care provider in Nebraska, she is an integral part of the workforce that enables all other workforces.

Nebraska doesn’t work without her, and other early childhood teachers like her. So, how is she doing?

Despite being completely full, her business is a money loser. Parents can’t afford to pay more, despite the high demand for her services. Although she is an experienced and skilled educator who delivers great value to her community, she doesn’t receive the same public support as the seven public school teachers she supports.

Unlike K-12 educators, Nebraska doesn’t support early childhood teachers for the public good they provide. Instead, she and her spouse subsidize Nebraska out of their own pockets. First, she is under-compensated and under-appreciated for her training and work in caring for young children and making sure they’re prepared for school and life. Second, the income from her husband’s job offsets her center’s losses.

Thank goodness for people like them. But their situation isn’t right, nor fair. Loving your job doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get paid what you are worth.

We can’t continue to expect early educators to work for poverty wages, as most do. The average salary for an in-home early childhood professional is $18,706. The majority have no benefits. We also cannot hope that every early childhood teacher has a partner who can at least partially subsidize their essential, but unrewarded, work.

But that’s what we’re doing. As a result, early childhood teachers are leaving the profession and Nebraska has a child care crisis that’s creating an economic one.

A recent survey by Nebraska Extension and We Care for Kids shows that 74% of Nebraska voters believe the lack of quality, affordable child care is a serious problem. Nearly a third of parents of children under five said they left the workforce because they couldn’t find affordable child care. Majorities report missing work due to lack of child care, and 32% say they either have or know someone who has refused a job opportunity because it would increase child care expenses.

All this while Nebraska employers struggle to fill jobs, unnecessarily putting our economy on hold.

Fortunately, Nebraskans see the problem — and the solution. Eighty-four percent of those surveyed say that low wages for early childhood teachers are a serious problem. The same number of people say the lack of child care is a problem that will not solve itself, and want Nebraskans to come together and invest in solutions.

Now is the time to act. We have a child care crisis that’s creating a crisis for Nebraska’s economy, businesses, and families. Folks, we’re in the ninth inning, down a run, but not yet out. Our path to a win is to keep our best players on the field.

