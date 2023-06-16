For the last 40 years, we have been in a nuclear dark age. A technology developed and implemented at the same time we put a man on the moon was suddenly shunned. Just as the moon landing stood as a pinnacle of human ingenuity, so too does nuclear energy stand as a triumph of human innovation. Both of these accomplishments unleashed entirely new frontiers, only waiting for us to take them.

Now, Nebraska needs to embrace that frontier spirit and provide clean and reliable energy for Nebraska.

States all across the country began closing power plants, including right here in Nebraska with the closure of Fort Calhoun in 2016. Now, as clean energy becomes the center of electricity production, it is past time to bring nuclear energy back into the conversation and power the heartland with nuclear power.

Fortunately, there are those embracing nuclear power — an example we can follow right here in Nebraska. France, for instance, never stopped embracing nuclear energy, with 70% of all electricity in the nation coming from nuclear energy. Finland recently opened the first new nuclear power plant in the country in 40 years and saw a 75% drop in electricity prices. Italy recently voted to include nuclear power in national energy. Even in the U.S., Tennessee recently created a task force to promote nuclear energy and nuclear innovation, seeking to be leaders in nuclear power.

Unfortunately, we also have clear examples of what not to do. Germany recently shut down their last nuclear reactor in the middle of an energy crisis, forcing them to keep coal-fired power plants online — the exact opposite of their sustainable goals. Here in the United States, California tried to shun nuclear energy, but after an intense heat wave, the state kept the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant online. In Nebraska, we can choose what example we want to follow, with the latter likely meaning a lot more time in the dark, without any lights or air conditioning.

To move toward the light, Nebraska needs to embrace nuclear power. Cooper Nuclear Station, outside of Brownsville in the southeastern part of the state, produces 835 megawatts of power, or enough to power the homes of 385,000 customers on the hottest day of the year.

Energy demands are only anticipated to grow across the state as we electrify and our population grows. Embracing a source of power such as nuclear that will generate clean, dependable energy that keeps rates low will help to attract more people and businesses to the state, ensuring even more people get to embrace “The Good Life.”

To be clear, there are certainly concerns with nuclear power, a lot of which has created skepticism that has kept this technology from being embraced to the degree it should be. Despite the focus on rare nuclear accidents, nuclear energy is currently providing energy for millions across the globe every single day, without any failure or danger. Innovation continues to make this source of energy safer, more efficient and cheaper for the consumer. Changes in the design, cooling and even size of nuclear reactors have made the industry safer. The average nuclear reactor is 40 years old. Would you judge the safety of a brand-new car based on a car from the 1980s?

Cost, which ultimately shut down Omaha metro’s Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Plant, is another major concern with nuclear energy, and one that dooms nuclear plants across the country. Even so, nuclear power plants are expensive to build up-front but cheap to run, all while making a long-term investment in high-skilled jobs that will only benefit the surrounding communities. Nebraska’s policymaking can and should reflect this reality and create an environment in which nuclear energy can thrive.

In addition, Nebraska’s unique public ownership of electrical utilities gives the public a unique say in ensuring what the future of energy looks like in the state, one that we as Nebraskans need to be sure to utilize to secure clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

The future for nuclear power only looks even brighter. Small modular nuclear reactors have been developed as an alternative to large nuclear power plants, as far more cost-effective and simpler. Substantial progress has been made in creating reactors powered not by uranium, but by thorium, a far more abundant and possibly less wasteful element that is already in use at plants across the world. Testing is underway for liquid metal cooling systems that would be far more efficient and far safer. These innovations prove that this is an area that can continue to be improved on, and in powering our world, projects that are truly worthwhile.

Nebraska has already embraced nuclear power once before. To this day, nuclear power keeps the lights on for thousands of Nebraskans. As we push to ensure our power comes from sustainable sources, nuclear power must be not only in the conversation; it must be the conversation. Nebraska is more than capable of being at the forefront of such exciting technology that will launch us into a nuclear renaissance.