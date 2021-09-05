Midlands Voices: Nebraska delegation should vote for carbon pricing to help environment

Our tomatoes finally turned red. We wondered why this took so long this year. Could it be the higher temperatures in June, including higher overnight lows? Sure enough, the Extension office confirmed that when temperatures exceed 85 degrees, the ripening process slows or even stops. The many above-90 degree days and warming nights we suffered in June prevented our tomatoes from turning red.

Changes and extremes in Nebraska weather are nothing new. As Dr. Martha Shulski, Nebraska state climatologist, recently said: “Natural variability is always going to influence our climate. Climate change is the steroid. The emulsifier that makes these weather variabilities and these weather extremes worse.”

A multibillion-dollar spring flood (March 2019), hurricane-level wind storms (July 2021), wildfires in Nebraska, hazardous air quality from both western U.S. and Canadian fires, and flash flooding in downtown during a drought (August 2021) —which trapped three people in an elevator filling with water— are shocking. But they come as no surprise to scientists who warned for decades we are headed toward climate catastrophe.