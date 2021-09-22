Midlands Voices: Nebraska Environmental Trust board has lost sight of its mission

Nebraska has several boards or commissions that direct or guide state agencies. Most of the time that works out well. But sometimes a board or commission loses sight of its mission and fails to follow the law or common sense. Sadly, in my opinion that has happened with the Nebraska Environmental Trust board.
It has been widely reported that in 2019 the board defunded three grants to provide more money for a controversial grant benefiting private parties. The board was sued for that action and the grant was withdrawn. In 2020 the board defunded two grants so a board member could try to fund a grant to his local school district. That effort failed. But the board’s failings continue.
At a meeting on the evening of Sept. 16, the board approved expenditure of up to $10,000 over the next year to fund the services of a consultant to help with Robert’s Rules of Order. The board justified its action on two bases. First, that the board is required to abide by Robert’s Rules of Order, which are now contained in a volume of over 600 pages. Many organizations use Robert’s Rules without problems or consultants.
Second, that the board, as a member of the board commented, has been sued for failure to comply with Robert’s Rules. That is simply untrue. The board was sued for failure to follow state law restricting grants that the board makes, failure to follow its bylaws, and failure to comply with the open meeting law. The first two issues have been declared moot and removed from the suit because the grant in question was withdrawn. A judge has ruled that the case should go forward on the open meetings law claims and the trust board could be liable to the plaintiffs for some of their attorney’s fees. There is no justification for the expenditure.
At its Sept. 16 meeting, the board discussed a job description for its next executive director. Notably, that description does not contain any qualifications concerning experience with environmental issues. The organization is the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
The board authorized the chair to enter into a contract for payment of not more than $24,999 to conduct a search for a new executive director. The contract was available for review. It clearly calls for payments that could reach $49,999. Maybe the contract will be rewritten to limit payments to the authorized $24,999, but that wasn’t discussed.
The board also authorized the chair to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the state’s Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and/or Center for Operational Excellence for services costing not more than $5,000. The memorandum was not available. The services to be delivered were described by one board member as related to improving processes related to grant making. Another description by a board member was that the services would assist the trust in meeting concerns raised in recent audits. The third description by a board member was that the services would allow the trust to implement Six Sigma, a management tool used in private corporations and some state agencies. Six Sigma can be defined as a set of management techniques intended to improve business processes by greatly reducing the probability that an error or defect will occur. There was no discussion of who in the agency could benefit from the services.
Maybe the expenditure is justified, but how can that question be evaluated if the board doesn’t know what it is buying? I think the public is entitled to know what the money will be spent for and why it will be spent.
For those who believe that “The Salvation of the State is Watchfulness in the Citizen,” the next meeting of the trust board is Dec 2, 2021.
Bob Wickersham, a Chadron resident, is a former Nebraska state senator.