Midlands Voices: Nebraska Environmental Trust board has lost sight of its mission

Nebraska has several boards or commissions that direct or guide state agencies. Most of the time that works out well. But sometimes a board or commission loses sight of its mission and fails to follow the law or common sense. Sadly, in my opinion that has happened with the Nebraska Environmental Trust board.

It has been widely reported that in 2019 the board defunded three grants to provide more money for a controversial grant benefiting private parties. The board was sued for that action and the grant was withdrawn. In 2020 the board defunded two grants so a board member could try to fund a grant to his local school district. That effort failed. But the board’s failings continue.

At a meeting on the evening of Sept. 16, the board approved expenditure of up to $10,000 over the next year to fund the services of a consultant to help with Robert’s Rules of Order. The board justified its action on two bases. First, that the board is required to abide by Robert’s Rules of Order, which are now contained in a volume of over 600 pages. Many organizations use Robert’s Rules without problems or consultants.