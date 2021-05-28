Midlands Voices: Nebraska Environmental Trust must hold fast to its founding principles

Private citizens other than the Friends have brought a legal challenge to those actions, and legal questions raised will be resolved in court.

This year an attempt was again made to shift funds from recommended proposals to a much lower scoring proposal for a school building. That move was denied on a 5-3 vote. The people on the board who recognize their responsibility to the public interest saved the board from repeating their earlier mistake.

But the Legislature has now confirmed four people to the board, three of whom voted to change funding to a grant that was far down the grant committee’s ranked recommendations. We hope their close confirmation vote does not embolden them to continue doing as they please.

The Friends believe the grants process can be improved, making it more objective and less subjective. That may not fit the board’s agenda. Over a month ago, after reviewing the statutes, rules and regulations, policies, other material and attending board and grant committee meetings, we submitted detailed recommendations to the board for use as part of an agency review process it has initiated. To date the board has not even acknowledged receipt of our recommendations. The Friends have also asked that the review process contain an opportunity for public participation. There has been no response to that request.