The Nebraska Environmental Trust, created in 1992, uses a portion of lottery funds for environmental purposes. The vision was to have an accessible grant program to serve locally identified needs and not state agency budgets.

Randy Wood, director of the Department of Environmental Quality, testifying for the bill creating the Trust stated the Trust would “enable those average citizen groups out there to come to the Trust board with a brilliant idea, an idea that does something lasting, it does something substantial in terms of quality of life and environment in the future, come to the Trust, get some money, leverage that money out there in the private world and do something real.”

Until recently that vision has been realized. Grants have been made in all 93 counties of Nebraska supporting projects that improved wildlife habitat, surface and groundwater conservation, waste management, air quality, soils management and related research and education.

On May 4, the board for the Nebraska Environmental Trust adopted rules and regulations that were criticized by multiple organizations and individuals with written comments and testimony in 3-minute segments during a 48-minute hearing. One criticism is that the rules and regulations are not clear. This sentence, which is part of a section, describing a requirement that the project be cost-effective is an example: “A high indirect labor and overhead cost not directly related to the project direct costs is less cost-effective than one with a low indirect rate or percentage.”

An experienced grant writer advised the Trust’s board that the language was too vague to be interpreted.

Some testified that the adopted rules and regulations contain undefined or ambiguous terms. One of the proposed rules contains this sentence, “An applicant shall provide a baseline measurement, the target improvement and the real time value of the grant investment.” The board does not explain how it might be possible to calculate “the real time value of the grant investment” or what the phrase means. It sounds impressive, but when you try to think about what it means and how to demonstrate the requirement, it fails. A fine example of bureaucratic mumbo jumbo is an apt descriptor.

Complying with the adopted rules will be costly. The rules do and should call for data as an expected part of an application. But, according to testimony of potential grant applicants and an expert grant writer and evaluator, the data requirements are unreasonable and will likely require hiring experts or consultants. Compliance will be impossible or impractical for small grants or small organizations. All grant writers will struggle. Rural areas will be particularly disadvantaged.

The Trust’s rules and regulations need revision. We and others were hoping for improvement and submitted suggestions for that purpose. What was proposed and adopted by the Trust Board on May 4 is ambiguous, costly to comply with and ignores legislative intent. Quite a step away from the vision of the creators of the Trust.

The adopted rules and regulations do not become final until reviewed by the attorney general and the governor and filed with the secretary of state. They should not become final without more work.

The Sierra Club of Nebraska has petitioned for a negotiated rule-making process. We agree. Let us hope the Trust agrees as well.