Midlands Voices: Nebraska has legal authority to rein in big tech firms

There are two additional legal arguments that are likely to be made against LB 621 that are not addressed in the article.

One is that since the social media companies are private companies, they are free to censor whoever and whatever they want. That is true only so long as the government chooses not to regulate that activity. Like other private companies, social media companies are regulated. For example, they are prohibited from discriminating against employees on the basis of race, religion and other factors, they are subject to the Americans With Disabilities Act, and they are required to withhold taxes from employees’ paychecks. Being a private company simply does not exempt a company from government regulation in the public interest.

The strongest constitutional argument against LB 621 is that this state regulation is contrary to federal law and is therefore unconstitutional under the supremacy clause of the United States Constitution.

For the supremacy clause to come into play, the Congress must either have adopted an extensive regulatory scheme that effectively precludes state action, or the Congress must, in the legislation, have clearly stated an intent to preempt state legislation, or the state legislation must be clearly contrary to the federal law.