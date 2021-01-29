Midlands Voices: Nebraska has legal authority to rein in big tech firms

Sunday’s Omaha World-Herald carried an interesting article about Legislative Bill 621, which the article described as a bill that would “make social media giants pay for disabling, suspending or censoring users’ accounts.”
The article quotes John Bender, journalism professor at UNL, as saying, “I’m sure it would be struck down by the federal courts” if it becomes law.
As a former Nebraska attorney general and a graduate of Harvard Law School, I am of the opinion that LB 621 would likely be held to be constitutional, for the reasons stated below.
First, let me say that this issue is much bigger than the blocking of former President Trump’s Twitter account. There are numerous organizations and conservative commentators who have been blocked or restricted at one time or another, including the New York Post, Judicial Watch, Prager University, Michelle Malkin and evangelist Franklin Graham. Facebook even blocked the Declaration of Independence when it was posted by a small-town newspaper! These are examples of why LB 621 is needed.
Mr. Bender first argues that LB 621 violates social media companies’ First Amendment rights, because the government cannot compel speech. This is a recognized legal principle that applies, for example, when a government attempts to compel a Christian family planning service to provide information about abortions. However, it does not apply to LB 621, because the social media companies are not the speaker.
Everyone understands that when Mr. X posts on Facebook or Twitter, that it is Mr. X who is speaking, not Facebook or Twitter. In fact, 47 U.S.C. section 230 provides that no social media company “shall be treated as a publisher or speaker” of content provided by a user, in this case Mr. X. Since social media companies are not legally the speakers, they do not fall under the First Amendment compelled speech doctrine.
Mr. Bender then argues that it is difficult to determine when speech is no longer protected by the First Amendment. While this is true, it does not make LB 621 unconstitutional. School districts, cities and counties are all called on from time to time to make this determination. Social media giants have access to the nation’s best lawyers to help them make this determination in order to comply with LB 621. In any event, social media companies can always avoid a fine under LB 621 by simply not blocking content.
Finally, Mr. Bender notes that LB 621 applies only to larger social media companies like Twitter and Facebook, but not to smaller companies like Parler. This is a legitimate public policy issue, but it does not make LB 621 unconstitutional. The equal protection test for economic regulation is that the legislature must have a rational basis for its decision. Size limitations are routinely approved by the courts as being rational. For example, employers of less than 15 employees are exempted from certain laws and community banks are not subject to all of the laws covering the nation’s largest banks.
There are two additional legal arguments that are likely to be made against LB 621 that are not addressed in the article.
One is that since the social media companies are private companies, they are free to censor whoever and whatever they want. That is true only so long as the government chooses not to regulate that activity. Like other private companies, social media companies are regulated. For example, they are prohibited from discriminating against employees on the basis of race, religion and other factors, they are subject to the Americans With Disabilities Act, and they are required to withhold taxes from employees’ paychecks. Being a private company simply does not exempt a company from government regulation in the public interest.
The strongest constitutional argument against LB 621 is that this state regulation is contrary to federal law and is therefore unconstitutional under the supremacy clause of the United States Constitution.
For the supremacy clause to come into play, the Congress must either have adopted an extensive regulatory scheme that effectively precludes state action, or the Congress must, in the legislation, have clearly stated an intent to preempt state legislation, or the state legislation must be clearly contrary to the federal law.
None of these legal tests are violated by LB 621. There is no extensive federal regulatory scheme of social media companies and there is no clear, unambiguous statement by Congress of an intent to occupy the field.
In fact, 47 U.S.C. section 230(e)(3) states, “nothing in this section shall be construed to prevent any State from enforcing any State law that is consistent with this section.”
In section 230(a)(3) Congress finds that social media companies “offer a forum for true diversity of political discourse.” LB 621 furthers that purpose by prohibiting the large social media companies from censoring political, religious and other free-speech discourse by Nebraskans and is therefore, in my opinion, constitutional.
Don Stenberg is a former Nebraska attorney general and the author of a new book, “Eavesdropping on Lucifer.”