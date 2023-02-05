A group of Nebraska doctors held a press conference on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade to express their opposition to a Nebraska bill that would limit abortion to cases of rape, incest and life of the mother once a baby’s heartbeat is detected. As a physician, I want to provide some clarification of the medical science behind Legislative Bill 626.

The chief allegation made by Dr. Mary King at the outset of the press conference was that the life and health of mothers would be put in jeopardy by this law. She stated LB 626 is “dangerous for pregnant people and medically irresponsible,” citing instances of ectopic pregnancy or when a patient’s water breaks too early, causing her to be at risk of sepsis, hemorrhage, hysterectomy, or, in very rare cases, death. Another doctor in the room referenced heartbreaking cases of anencephaly, and the risk those situations may pose to a mother in highly rare situations. As someone who has spent several years working with pregnant women from all walks of life, I would share these concerns — if they were not already accommodated for in the legislation.

The Nebraska Heartbeat Act explicitly permits abortions even after a baby’s heartbeat is present when there is a “medical emergency.” Medical emergency is defined as “any condition which, in reasonable medical judgment, so complicates the medical condition of the pregnant woman as to necessitate the termination of her pregnancy to avert her death or for which a delay in terminating her pregnancy will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.” Not only does the bill provide for abortions when necessary to save a mother’s life; it also gives medical professionals discretion to intervene to prevent permanent physical harm. There is also a provision that specifically allows the treatment of an ectopic pregnancy. These cases are so exceedingly rare that I have yet to encounter one, and my physician mentor, who had been in practice for 40 years, had never seen one either.

Those at the press conference suggested that doctors could be in danger of losing their license if they perform such interventions. In reality, medical professionals may rely on evidence-based guidance from national and state medical organizations, as doctors in other states with similar abortion limits are doing. For example, when a women’s water breaks prior to the time the unborn child can survive birth, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advises: “Women presenting with PPROM before neonatal viability should be (offered) … immediate delivery (termination of pregnancy by induction of labor or dilation and evacuation).” That is the standard procedure and that is what will continue to be done in Nebraska after the passage of LB 626.

I believe the intentions of many of my colleagues with “life of the mother” concerns about this bill are genuine, even though they are incorrect. Disappointingly, the tone of the press conference changed when Dr. Jodi Hedrick took the podium. Dr. Hedrick parroted anti-human rights, utilitarian talking points from Planned Parenthood and extreme abortion-on-demand proponents, claiming that saving more unborn lives from abortion will hurt Nebraska’s economy. The true medical language of these talking points is fanciful at best; and deadly at worst.

I’ll leave any fiscal arguments to the economists. But for doctors to speak of the value of human lives in terms of dollars and profit margins is an unconscionable violation of our Hippocratic Oath. Medical professionals are not charged with making a political calculation about the supposed impact to GDP, but to do all within our power to protect the mothers and unborn children who are in our care.

These unborn children have a heartbeat. The unborn child’s cardiovascular system starts to develop just three weeks after conception, and the heartbeat begins in the fifth week of the pregnancy. The presence of a heartbeat indicates that a baby has a remarkably high chance (up to 98%) of surviving to birth.

The good news is Nebraskans are compassionate and they recognize the science. A majority of Nebraskans are in favor of the Heartbeat Bill, which could save up to 2,000 lives per year. They, along with many in the medical field, are right to question whether the press performance was in the interest of mothers and their unborn children, or rather a tactical and political maneuver that serves extreme pro-abortion goals of abortion on demand.

As a father of a son who was born very prematurely and a physician, I stand with the mothers and the precious little lives they carry within them. I will continue to dedicate my life to the sound doctrine that my practice of medicine was founded upon: Primum non nocere, First, do no harm.