Midlands Voices: Nebraska hospitals speak out against effort to undermine drug-cost help

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create serious challenges for every Nebraskan in every community across our state. Our safety-net hospitals, with their health care providers, have provided heroic care for Nebraskans stricken by the virus, saved many lives and protected their communities from harm.
As COVID-19 hit our communities, we postponed elective procedures to preserve PPE, create bed capacity and ventilator availability. While the resultant lost revenue was significant, our hospitals did the right thing and responded quickly to prepare for those with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.
One way hospitals have been able to weather the serious financial impact of COVID-19 is the 340B Drug Pricing Program. The 340B program legislation passed with bipartisan support in 1992 and was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. The program lowers the cost of outpatient prescription drugs purchased by eligible hospitals, health centers and clinics by requiring drug manufacturers to discount their prices as a condition of participation in Medicaid.
The savings generated from the discounted drug prices are passed along in many ways, such as helping low-income patients afford their drugs and investing in clinical programs to provide care for more patients, especially those living in underserved and rural communities.
The 340B Drug Pricing Program allows Nebraska Medicine to invest in initiatives that benefit our community like the newly opened Psychiatric Emergency Services unit for those with urgent mental health and substance abuse conditions. In addition, the program helps us perform important community outreach and testing during COVID-19 and provide reduced-cost medications to more than 10,000 patients every year. This means patients being able to obtain things like insulin and cancer treatment without going broke.
Rural communities also greatly benefit from the 340B program. In many rural communities, savings from 340B are the difference between a hospital staying open or closing its doors.
Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh uses its 340B benefit to provide services that otherwise would not be available in the area and would require travel such as chemotherapy, durable medical equipment and home health. The savings from 340B also allow Johnson County Hospital to provide free monthly blood pressure checks, breast cancer awareness, diabetic toenail care and important community health outreach. Especially during this stressful time, 340B has been a lifeline to rural hospitals.
Unfortunately, the 340B program is currently under attack. A group of large pharmaceutical manufacturers is trying to limit access to discounted drugs and increase hospitals’ administrative reporting burden for data they have no legal authorization to obtain, all in the middle of a pandemic. They are also threatening more punitive steps if they are denied access to personal health information they are not entitled.
Nebraska’s safety-net hospitals and health care providers are facing a strong headwind in Big Pharma. Efforts to undermine the 340B program harm our safety-net providers and would significantly reduce, if not eliminate, the savings necessary to expand access to care and availability of critical medications to the vulnerable populations we serve.
We need our elected leaders to protect the 340B program by blocking the pharmaceutical manufacturers’ attempts to circumvent the law. Recently, U.S. Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Cindy Axne of Iowa signed an important letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services urging them to stop these attacks on the 340B program. As Reps. Bacon and Axne clearly wrote, “A failure to act will serve as an invitation to other manufacturers to follow suit, leading to a wholesale increase in prescription drug costs for our safety-net providers during a public health emergency.”
The 340B Drug Pricing Program costs U.S. taxpayers nothing. It is imperative our congressional leaders take bipartisan action and stop all of Big Pharma’s efforts to dismantle the 340B Drug Pricing Program. As Nebraskans, our collective voice and influence with our elected officials is the anecdote necessary to defeat these egregious actions and keep these important savings in Nebraska communities.
Harris Frankel, M.D., is chief medical officer for Nebraska Medicine. Olivia Little is the 340B director for the Johnson County Hospital.
