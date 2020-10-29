Midlands Voices: Nebraska hospitals speak out against effort to undermine drug-cost help

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create serious challenges for every Nebraskan in every community across our state. Our safety-net hospitals, with their health care providers, have provided heroic care for Nebraskans stricken by the virus, saved many lives and protected their communities from harm.

As COVID-19 hit our communities, we postponed elective procedures to preserve PPE, create bed capacity and ventilator availability. While the resultant lost revenue was significant, our hospitals did the right thing and responded quickly to prepare for those with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

One way hospitals have been able to weather the serious financial impact of COVID-19 is the 340B Drug Pricing Program. The 340B program legislation passed with bipartisan support in 1992 and was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. The program lowers the cost of outpatient prescription drugs purchased by eligible hospitals, health centers and clinics by requiring drug manufacturers to discount their prices as a condition of participation in Medicaid.

The savings generated from the discounted drug prices are passed along in many ways, such as helping low-income patients afford their drugs and investing in clinical programs to provide care for more patients, especially those living in underserved and rural communities.