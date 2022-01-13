Midlands Voices: Nebraska hospitals to face yet another unprecedented challenge

With COVID-19 and the omicron variant now rapidly spreading, our Nebraska hospitals and healthcare professionals are facing multiple challenges that are having profound impacts on our healthcare delivery system in the state.

Significant staffing shortages, a very limited availability of beds, and health-care professionals experiencing high levels of emotional and physical exhaustion are all combining to make the next few weeks a challenge that our hospitals have not seen in our lifetimes.

Can you imagine needing intensive care for a loved one, but are told that care is not available or you’ll just have to wait? We are sounding the alarm as loudly as possible before our hospitals and healthcare professionals become completely inundated and overwhelmed. Some projections show we will double the number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals over the next few weeks if we don’t take corrective action now.