Midlands Voices: Nebraska hospitals under enormous strain; the public can help

“We are in crisis mode.” Those are the words of one Omaha physician treating COVID-19 patients on the front lines last week. The facts: More than 239,000 Americans are dead and more than 10 million people in the U.S. infected. Omaha hospitals have about 370 patients admitted because of the virus and Douglas County cases are surging past 500 per day.

This is what teachers and coaches call a learning opportunity. A chance to look in the mirror and ask how we can work — individually and together as a team — to make a difference, knowing it requires discipline, strength, persistence … and unity. A culture of responsibility for our own well-being and that of our fellow Nebraskans. What about my individual freedoms? Our freedoms come at a price.

Often that price has been paid by someone we have never met, or had a chance to thank. Ask any veteran. One can think of this situation as a coin that has “responsibility” on one side, and “freedom” on the opposite. We don’t get one without the other. Currently, the price of one individual’s freedom may be another person’s life.