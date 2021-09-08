Midlands Voices: Nebraska initiative will expand STEM opportunities for girls and women

Together, we’re working toward a future that calls into play the next generation of engineers, inventors and innovators. To close the gender gap, we need a “moonshot” movement — a collective, national call-to-arms where public-private partners work toward a better, brighter future.

In this spirit, we introduce you to the Million Girls Moonshot. Across the U.S., technology corporations, schools and nonprofits — including the Intel Foundation, STEM Next Opportunity Fund, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Beyond School Bells, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, NASA, and many more organizations — are leveraging their strengths in the name of enhanced equity, gender, racial and socioeconomic diversity in STEM.

When we talk about “shooting for the moon,” we specifically mean the distance we’ll go to close this gender gap. Without a diverse workforce, businesses may fail, and strategies aren’t as innovative.

There’s a reason for this collaboration — we intend to include girls in all communities by working with after-school programs in every state. Our objective is to reach 1 million girls, especially those of color, with quality STEM learning experiences that also will lead to opportunities to forge relationships and careers with mentors and role models alike.