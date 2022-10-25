Midlands Voices: Nebraska is a name in insurance

It’s no accident that conversations on the future of insurance are happening in Nebraska. Our state has an important story to tell in the insurance space.

Nebraska is a national leader in the insurance industry. A state’s regulated insurance industry is measured by the number and size of companies calling it their home base. Nebraska’s domestic insurers are number one in surplus, and soon our insurers will be moving into number two in assets. This is for good reason. Nebraska’s culture of consistent, transparent, and fair regulation and standards has been very attractive to companies and means that Nebraska is a national and international thought leader in insurance regulation.

Nebraska insurers have long been a key part of Nebraska’s economy, with nationally recognized brands such as Mutual of Omaha, Physician’s Mutual, and WoodmenLife as fixtures in the Omaha skyline and Assurity and Ameritas in Lincoln. Nebraskans can be justifiably proud of the work that their families, neighbors, and friends have done to make sure that insurance policies are available to cover life’s downsides.

Over the last 25 years, thanks to talented Nebraskans from the University’s Actuarial Science program and other home-grown talent, Nebraska has increased its attractions as a domicile for national insurers. This includes newer standouts in the state’s business community like Aflac, First American Title Insurance, GEICO and Pacific Life, as well as important subsidiaries from other nationally recognized insurers like MetLife. This is far from a complete list. We’re working hard with those companies, and others, to put their resources and talents to work to grow Nebraska.

Nebraska can also be proud of the entrepreneurial energy of our people, which has led Boston Mutual to open an innovation office in Nebraska, their first office outside Massachusetts. Likewise, IDEON, a company which provides much of the IT backbone for the insurance industry, picked Omaha for an office. We’re also working with entrepreneurs who are looking to start their own new companies right here in Nebraska.

At the state level, we’re continuing to explore new markets to grow our insurance industry. Governor Pete Ricketts recently led a team of insurance leaders to the United Kingdom and Ireland to increase Nebraska’s international profile in the insurance space. We met with insurance leaders from the Association of British Insurers and Insurance Ireland to explore ways to collaborate to increase opportunity for all our markets. We also explored new tech ventures using cutting-edge technology to bring insurance products into the future.

It isn’t very often that a conversation about insurance is described as “cutting edge.” But we are having that discussion right here in Omaha. On Oct. 24-25, hundreds of thought leaders, innovators and insurance industry representatives from across the country gathered for Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie to discuss the emerging Insurtech market. It’s a ripe time to engage in these conversations as we work to bring modernized, affordable insurance products to the world.

Insurtech is a growing area working to bring enhanced insurance products to the market by using new solutions to solve old problems in a very old business. Technologies like artificial intelligence, gamification and better customer tools are enabling insurance providers to help more individuals thrive — even small farmers in developing countries and small business owners in America. Insurtech-driven solutions are bringing better, less expensive policies to the market that promise to increase economic opportunity for all. At Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie, listeners will hear about these emerging technologies, what new products promise to offer, and how these projects are financed to bring new products to the insurance buying public.

Nebraska’s insurance footprint is a core, growing part of our state’s economy. Our regulatory standards are well thought out. And we’re proud to be part of the cutting-edge conversations happening as we bring insurance into the future. We look forward to showcasing this during Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie. You can learn more about the conference and ways to engage at siliconprairienebraska.com.