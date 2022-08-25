Midlands Voices: Nebraska is at the heart of America’s national security

Nebraska has long played an important role in advancing America’s national security. Offutt Air Force Base, established in 1890 as Fort Crook, was once home to Strategic Air Command, responsible for the land and air components of our country’s nuclear triad during the Cold War era.

Today, the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) — tasked with detecting, deterring and preventing strategic attacks against the U.S. and our allies — calls Offutt AFB home.

USSTRATCOM commander Adm. Charles Richard has been tirelessly committed to sustaining and strengthening our nation’s deterrence through modernization of our nuclear forces. Now, Nebraska is yet again helping to make the world a safer place for future generations through advancing America’s nuclear modernization and deterrence.

As the U.S. faces looming threats from regimes like Russia, China and North Korea, who are ramping up their nuclear arsenals, Nebraska’s role in ensuring a credible deterrence for the U.S. and our allies is as important as it has been in more than half a century.

Unfortunately, a half-century is just about how long our current land-based nuclear deterrence system has been extended past its original planned service life. Our current ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fleet has been in operation since the 1970s and by 2036, will no longer be reliably sustained.

Fortunately, Nebraska will once again play a part in keeping our nuclear deterrence capabilities state-of-the-art as part of America’s next-generation, replacement ICBM program. The newly dubbed LGM-35A Sentinel program is underway to modernize the ground-based leg of the nuclear triad and will help protect and defend the U.S. and our allies for at least the next half-century.

More than 80 ICBM silos are in Nebraska’s panhandle, and it is critically important that the men and women in uniform serving in Nebraska are equipped with the latest and greatest capabilities. Nebraskans can be proud that much of the work to modernize our ICBM force will be carried out right here, building on our deep military and defense legacy as well as bolstering our cutting-edge, talented, high-tech workforce.

This is a priority of vital importance to me personally. While serving as Nebraska’s Senator and chairing the Strategic Forces Subcommittee of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, I worked with Sen. Mikhail Margelov of the Russian Federation to ensure passage of the New START Treaty.

In part, the Treaty helped the U.S. determine how many warheads and delivery systems we require, while helping to verify the nuclear capabilities of Russia and laying out the steps it would take to keep U.S. stockpiles current and operational.

At the same time, our country set into motion efforts to modernize our ICBM program, which was initiated under President Obama and continues to be a top priority of the Biden Administration.

Not only is modernizing our nuclear capabilities critically important to our national security, but these investments are also extremely important to our state’s economy. Our state’s high-tech, national security and military workforce has shaped our economy and brought thriving industry across Nebraska.

According to a report from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, spending at military bases and installations in FY 2020 accounted for $2.5 billion in economic activity, $1.4 billion in employee compensation, and more than 24,000 jobs generated in our state.

The new and increasing military threats from potential adversaries facing our nation require a modern nuclear deterrence to ensure we can meet this new landscape. I am confident that Nebraska stands ready to continue our work providing for the common defense and protecting the homeland.