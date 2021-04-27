Midlands Voices: Nebraska is behind neighboring states in bolstering school choice

Some opponents falsely claim this benefits the wealthy. They are either misinformed or purposely attempting to mislead. A contributor cannot make money from their donation, as those funds would otherwise be owed to the state. Only children from families who qualify for free or reduced lunch are eligible. Therefore, the only people who profit are the families who could not otherwise afford the cost to attend a non-public school.

This is a privilege the wealthy and middle class already enjoy. Their children benefit from the family’s ability to pay for tuition or, like my family did, consider the public school options when deciding where to live. In America, a child’s opportunity for an education should not be determined by a family’s income or ZIP code.

Every year, the evidence and research on choice programs continues to prove the effectiveness of these policies, including improved academic and life outcomes for participants. There is also strong public support for school choice. According to a poll released just this month by Real Clear Opinion Research, 71% of voters back school choice, including 66% of public school parents.