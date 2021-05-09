Midlands Voices: Nebraska is home to ten millennia of Native American history

Though much Native American culture is now forever lost, a few writers with tribal connections recorded as much as they could. Among these authors was George Bird Grinnell, who recorded stories of Nebraska’s Pawnee tribe in his book “Pawnee Hero Stories and Folk-Tales.” Among these is the story of Pa-hu-ka’-tawa, who was believed to have been transformed after death into a powerful spirit who stayed with his people to heal, guide and protect them.

A beautiful insight into Nebraska’s Native spirituality is captured in Pa-hu-ka’-tawa’s ghost’s description of what he had become:

‘I am living but I am a spirit. I am in everything; the grass, the water, the trees. I am a part of all these things. I am the wind and I go over the whole world. I know everything, and about everything, even about the ocean, which is so far off, and where the water is salt.”

Unless one has explored the terraces surrounding Nebraska’s many small streams, as my friend Ron has spent a lifetime doing, it’s easy to overlook that they provided homes to people for at least 10,000 years. Ten millennia of bones rest somewhere beneath our feet. And the fact that not that long ago a Native American military hero was not allowed to rest in this same earth is a damning reminder of what happens when we forget that we are brothers and sisters with everyone and everything that shares this Earth with us.

Paul Hosford is a board member of the Boone County Historical Society and is active in preserving information about his area’s Native American past.