Midlands Voices: Nebraska lawmakers should reject this radical resolution

Of the many legislative resolutions this session, some call for interim studies; some congratulate individuals, organizations and teams; one even lightheartedly recognizes the “one true Josh.” LR 107 is the only resolution that includes the phrase “requests cooperation.” Those are words of action, not a position statement, but a request for action followed by false, incendiary and partisan statements. While “only a resolution,” it is a government document which formally, legally, speaks on behalf of the people of Nebraska. We, at the League of Women Voters Nebraska, know this is a mischaracterization of the majority of our friends and neighbors.

There has been much talk from the legislative floor of the need to trust and have good faith in one another. Frankly, that is an impossible ask when resolutions like LR 107 advance through manipulation with the support of 30 senators who either are not paying attention or, more concerning, are failing to represent and serve Nebraskans as they promised in their solemn oath of office.

As advocates of empowering voters and defending democracy, we call on every senator to read the resolution entirely, speak publicly against its dangerous and radical language, and most importantly, vote against LR 107.

Rachel M. Gibson is director of education policy and Sheri St. Clair is director of government policy for the League of Women Voters Nebraska.