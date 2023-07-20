Born of the Legislature’s commitment to providing property tax relief for everyday Nebraskans, state senators since 2017 have undertaken significant steps to make our tax structure more competitive, and give Nebraskans much needed relief.

In 2017, the main property tax relief tool was the Property Tax Credit Fund (PTCF), which had been funded at $225 million per year. In 2018, the Legislature increased the appropriation to the fund by $50 million to take it to $275 million annually. The 2020 budget included a $313 million dollar annual appropriation to the PTCF. In 2020, the adoption of Legislative Bill 1107 put in place a statutory minimum in the property tax credit fund, and specified that the voter-approved gambling dollars would be in addition to the statutory minimum. And now, with the adoption of LB 243 this past session, the statutory minimum for the fund will grow to $550 million per year by 2029 — plus the gambling dollars — and will increase by the allowable growth rate after that.

In addition, LB 1107 in 2020 put a new program in place for property tax relief — providing a refundable income tax credit for a percentage of school property taxes paid. With the passage of LB 873 last year, the amount of this credit is set at $560 million per year for tax years 2023 and 2024, and will increase after that. With the help of provisions contained in LB 243, it will likely grow to $700 million to $800 million annually by 2029.

In 2017, local property taxpayers were also providing roughly one-half of the funding for our community college system. With LB 873 last year, we created a refundable income tax credit for a portion of community college taxes paid. This year, with the passage of LB 243, which included the provisions of Sen. Murman’s LB 783, we took it a step further and eliminated community college property taxing authority. Putting the funding of community colleges on the state should save local property taxpayers roughly $300 million per year.

This past session, the Legislature also passed Senator Sanders’ LB 583, which will increase the funding of public education by over $300 million per year. Coupled with the 3% soft cap on school district revenues contained in LB 243, this infusion of dollars into schools is intended to provide dollar-for-dollar property tax relief for everyday Nebraskans.

And to help address the discrepancy in tax burdens between categories of taxpayers, the Legislature in LB 2019 passed LB 2, which reduces the value of ag land to 50% on school bonds. Like the revenue cap in LB 243, this will also discourage over-utilization of property tax dollars.

Although there is more work to do, the above efforts, beginning in 2018 and culminating with the legislation passed this last session, will yield nearly $2 billion per year in additional property tax relief when fully implemented. Passed with the support of Governors Ricketts and Pillen, they represent a legislative commitment to our taxpayers. They also represent what can be accomplished when senators with different constituencies and priorities put aside parochial interests in a spirit of compromise, and work together for the good of all Nebraskans.