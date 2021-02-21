Midlands Voices: Nebraska makes progress on relieving regulatory burdens; more needs to be done

This was all common sense, leaving one pondering an obvious question: If a regulation was standing in the way of a competent public health response, did it make sense to begin with?

Some states, like Montana, are considering reviews of regulations waived or suspended during the pandemic. New Jersey may be on the cusp of creating a permanent commission to review regulations on an ongoing basis. Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order mandating that rules waived or suspended during the pandemic be repealed, unless a sound reason can be given to keep them.

Nebraska should consider something similar. Another option would be inserting “sunset” provisions into new or existing regulations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a directive to state agency heads requiring they build these expiration dates into their rules going forward. This means regulations would have to be periodically reviewed and reissued; otherwise they would expire.

The Unicameral can remove obstacles for working Nebraskans and make the state’s economy more dynamic by following the successful reforms of other states. Other reforms can be undertaken without waiting for action from the chamber, which in recent years has been mired in gridlock. What matters most is that Nebraska’s leaders do what so many states have failed to do over the years: pay attention to the growth of regulation.

James Broughel is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Fairfax County, Virginia. Colin O’Reilly is an associate professor at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.