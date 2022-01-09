Midlands Voices: Nebraska must act to further protect life

After nearly 50 years of pro-abortion judicial activism, our nation now appears to be on the cusp of returning questions of unborn life to where they belong: the purview of the people and their elected leaders, not unelected judges. In the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to revisit precedents that invented a supposed constitutional right to abortion in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Complex issues of such great importance ought to be decided by the voters at the ballot box, and by the leaders they elect to implement their will via legislation. In the 2022 legislative session, I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to advance further pro-life legislation to Ricketts’ desk. In May, and again in November, Nebraska voters will have the opportunity to expand the Legislature’s pro-life majority above the 33-vote cloture threshold and elect a governor who will champion unborn life as fervently as the governor has.