Midlands Voices: Nebraska must act to keep Colorado from soaking up our water

On Jan. 10, I announced Nebraska’s intention to construct this canal — pending the Legislature’s approval — to protect our water users from reduced South Platte River flows. My mid-biennium budget recommendation for the Legislature includes $500 million for the canal project. Upon approval, we’ll engage stakeholders on project location and design.

Constructing the canal is the primary means for Nebraska to exercise our legal rights to water flows from the South Platte River. If we fail to act now, Nebraska could see sharply reduced inflows from the South Platte River. By taking initiative to build the canal, we’re protecting Nebraska’s water rights for our kids, grandkids and generations beyond. Given the state’s strong financial position, budget resources are available to undertake this historic project without incurring a penny of debt.

Nebraska’s way of life depends on access to our state’s abundant water resources. We’ve been great stewards of our water through the years. For example, we’ve maintained the Ogallala Aquifer, on average, within 1 foot of where it was in the 1950s. We’ve done all of this while developing into a global leader in agricultural irrigation.