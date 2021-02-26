Midlands Voices: Nebraska must continue this help for the state's smallest businesses

While Nebraska’s smallest businesses continue to face uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee had a decision to make.

Should they improve a program that incentivizes small business growth and encourages investment and job creation? Or is the better decision to eliminate that program for good?

On one side, Legislative Bill 366, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese, District 32, seeks to improve the Nebraska Advantage Microenterprise Tax Credit to address current challenges. On the other side, LB 74, introduced by his colleague, Sen. Suzanne Geist, District 25, sought to abolish the program and terminate its funding.

Last week, the Revenue Committee made the right choice and rejected LB 74. It is time to finish the job. Committee members can now turn their attention to making this program even better.

With every Nebraska community feeling the consequences of the pandemic, which has forced many small businesses to shutter and others to put plans for future growth on pause, now is not the time to eliminate the only true incentive available to microbusinesses. We applaud the committee for recognizing this and compliment the many small business owners and economic development professionals who made their voices heard.