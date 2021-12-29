Midlands Voices: Nebraska must go slow and be thorough in establishing the best casino regulations

Where is Nebraska’s need for such speed?

Q3. Which groups need protection?

Economics points to three equally important groups within any industry or business: owners, workers and customers. While this has always been true, somehow — since about 1980 — the narrative within the United States and Nebraska has shifted to make only the owners to be of value within our state and nation. Protecting workers strengthens Nebraska’s economy, but somehow many owners prefer to keep the focus on their hunger for unrealistically rising profits, no matter how much damage they are inflicting on customers and workers in the process.

Who else needs protection? I believe the commissioners and their staff do. It feels very unfair that the rules lay out some 14 duty categories, with lots of separate items within every one, and yet the need for lots more paid staff to actually perform those tasks (on top of their original duties) isn’t being met. Will those costs be paid for from the industry or from Nebraska taxpayers, and how soon?