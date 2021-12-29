Midlands Voices: Nebraska must go slow and be thorough in establishing the best casino regulations

Nebraskans, we still have time to rally.
Please contact your Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. Let’s all demand a step-up in our game to get the very best regulations for our new casinos.
The central purpose of regulation is to provide protection, to guard against corruption and to provide checks and balances within capitalism, where they are also necessary. The current text needs to have the obvious loopholes removed to level the playing field. Why does it matter?
Essential questions: Do the regulations fit the industry? How will the regulations be enforced? Which groups need protection?
Q1. Do the regulations fit the industry?
Given that casinos are much closer to a bank than they are to a mom-and-pop bowling alley, don’t we need substantial financial rules for transparency, including frequent surprise audits like those forced on banks? Cash-based businesses can be prone to corruption, and require a much higher level of financial regulation compared with companies that make things.
Q2. How will the regulations be enforced?
Where, exactly, in all these pages, are the easily enforceable provisions located? Has anything important been overlooked? The NRGC is open to hearing our concerns and gives verbal promises of serious commitments, but doesn’t Nebraska common sense deserve to get these key elements in writing and give public comments before any rules are declared ready for the governor and attorney general?
Where is Nebraska’s need for such speed?
Q3. Which groups need protection?
Economics points to three equally important groups within any industry or business: owners, workers and customers. While this has always been true, somehow — since about 1980 — the narrative within the United States and Nebraska has shifted to make only the owners to be of value within our state and nation. Protecting workers strengthens Nebraska’s economy, but somehow many owners prefer to keep the focus on their hunger for unrealistically rising profits, no matter how much damage they are inflicting on customers and workers in the process.
Who else needs protection? I believe the commissioners and their staff do. It feels very unfair that the rules lay out some 14 duty categories, with lots of separate items within every one, and yet the need for lots more paid staff to actually perform those tasks (on top of their original duties) isn’t being met. Will those costs be paid for from the industry or from Nebraska taxpayers, and how soon?
It is very commendable that Ho Chunk Inc. agreed willingly to commit to enforce the age limit of 21 across its operations. And yet no written commitment to what is to be required (not just suggested) has come to Nebraskans for public comment from the NRGC.
Nebraskans, please join me in urging the NRGC to commit in writing to enforcing Nebraska values and limiting corruption. A ray of hope can be found in section 2.002.1 — at the beginning of the commissioners’ assigned duties, which says they are to choose that “ … which best serves the interests of the residents of Nebraska.” Doesn’t this mean that the NRGC will slow down the process, to allow its overworked staff to get it right, ignoring the industry pressures to rush-rush-rush. “Nebraska Strong” means putting in the hard, slow work needed to shoot for top honors in the regulating-casinos category also.
Loretta Fairchild is a Ph.D. economist, raised on a small dry-land wheat farm in the Panhandle who has been an observer of the national gambling industry since the early 1990s.