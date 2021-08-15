Midlands Voices: Nebraska must preserve Legislature's nonpartisan, constructive culture

A recent article in the Omaha World-Herald traced the increase in spending for Nebraska’s state legislative races. UNO political science professor Paul Landow referred to the increase in spending as a “nuclear arms race” where the public are the losers. A subsequent World-Herald editorial calls the upcoming state legislative elections in Nebraska a “political Armageddon.”
In today’s political environment, toxic, Congress-style campaign tactics and extreme political positions have become the norm. These influences are undermining the foundation of our nonpartisan Legislature that is grounded on moderation and problem-solving.
Our tradition is to conduct legislative business in the open without undue influence by political parties and special interest money. This principle is increasingly under attack by the Congress-style politics referenced in the editorial. In the Nebraska Legislature, standing committees are structured to promote compromise. Public hearings are held for each bill. Importantly, Unicameral leadership and members of committees are chosen by fellow members rather than by party leaders. Members must work together to pass legislation without regard to party.
I cannot recall during my time in the Nebraska Legislature when a critical bill passed without bipartisan support. We reached common ground by actively seeking common ground. For example, Nebraska was one of the first states to pass a bill requiring background checks for the purchase of handguns. We broke the impasse between pro-life and pro-choice groups by passing a bill to authorize stem cell research and found common ground among law enforcement, the courts and children’s advocacy groups to reform juvenile justice.
Leaders emerged who brought diverse interests together. A Republican, Gov. Kay Orr, and a Democrat, Vard Johnson, collaborated to pass needed business incentives. Republican Scott Moore and Democrat Ron Withem teamed up to pass a controversial tax increase to fund schools. Steve Lathrop pulled together Republicans and Democrats to save collective bargaining for public employees in Nebraska. As speaker, Mike Flood found compromises on multiple issues. Party politics played a minimal role in the Legislature’s courageous vote in 2015 to repeal the death penalty.
These successes were the result of finding common ground between state senators, and in most cases with the governor, and would not have been possible in a toxic partisan environment. In my experience, state senators rarely worked to defeat a colleague who was running for reelection. Reaching common ground does not mean that we lacked strong views, but we were willing to find a way to resolve issues by building trust, and the state benefited. Working against a colleague in a campaign is one sure way to break that trust.
Likewise, our governor must stay out of legislative races. Because the governor is a partisan position, this interference plays into the toxic nature of today’s campaigns and adversely impacts our ability to govern by breaking down trust necessary to address the needs of our state. Raising campaign funds, contributing personal funds, endorsing candidates for the Legislature, and actively participating in legislative races is not the role of a governor of Nebraska. For a governor to pick sides in a legislative race can only breed mistrust.
We must not follow the example of Congress and adopt the toxic campaign techniques that have fueled the focus on raising campaign funds and destroying an opponent. Why would some Nebraskans take a page from this book when we have a legislative body founded on the principles of bipartisanship and open government?
We soon will be voting for the governor and state senators. It is long past time for voters to insist that candidates explain how they will reach common ground. This should be on the top of every voter’s mind. We don’t want Nebraska to be Congress, where failure to act by hiding behind extreme positions is the norm. Failure to act collaboratively is not a Nebraska value.
A first step for voters is to insist that the candidates for governor will never interfere in legislative races.
Brad Ashford of Omaha is a former 2nd District U.S. House member and Nebraska state senator.