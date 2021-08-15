Midlands Voices: Nebraska must preserve Legislature's nonpartisan, constructive culture

Likewise, our governor must stay out of legislative races. Because the governor is a partisan position, this interference plays into the toxic nature of today’s campaigns and adversely impacts our ability to govern by breaking down trust necessary to address the needs of our state. Raising campaign funds, contributing personal funds, endorsing candidates for the Legislature, and actively participating in legislative races is not the role of a governor of Nebraska. For a governor to pick sides in a legislative race can only breed mistrust.

We must not follow the example of Congress and adopt the toxic campaign techniques that have fueled the focus on raising campaign funds and destroying an opponent. Why would some Nebraskans take a page from this book when we have a legislative body founded on the principles of bipartisanship and open government?

We soon will be voting for the governor and state senators. It is long past time for voters to insist that candidates explain how they will reach common ground. This should be on the top of every voter’s mind. We don’t want Nebraska to be Congress, where failure to act by hiding behind extreme positions is the norm. Failure to act collaboratively is not a Nebraska value.

A first step for voters is to insist that the candidates for governor will never interfere in legislative races.

Brad Ashford of Omaha is a former 2nd District U.S. House member and Nebraska state senator.