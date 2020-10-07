Midlands Voices: Nebraska must pursue responsible redistricting policies for 2021

As directed by the Nebraska Constitution, the Legislature “shall redistrict the state after each federal decennial census.” And as determined by state statutes, the election maps to be drawn are for representatives from Nebraska to the U.S. House of Representatives, judges of the Supreme Court, and members of the Legislature, the State Board of Education, the Public Service Commission and the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska. The decennial redistricting of all other subdivisions of government is conducted by the local governments themselves.

The Nebraska Legislature’s Rule 3, Section 6 states, “The Redistricting Committee of the Legislature shall be established … in January of each year ending in the number one.” A hybrid construction set by previous legislatures, “The committee shall be comprised of nine members of the Legislature, three from each congressional district existing on January 1 of each year ending in zero. The Executive Board shall appoint the members of the committee in January of each year ending in one. No more than five members appointed to the committee shall be affiliated with the same political party.”