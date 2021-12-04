Midlands Voices: Nebraska must seize opportunities for conservation

Gov. Ricketts has been waging a campaign called the “30x30 Land Grab.” The governor expresses outrage about what the Biden administration is proposing, but I find it hard to see something to be outraged about. Our state, nation and the world face ecological, political, economic and humanitarian challenges more significant than any civilized society has ever faced because of our changing climate.

In the governor’s statement, he does not recognize the need for action to conserve our natural and soil resources. Agriculture is the dominant economic engine in Nebraska, and when it gets too hot, too dry, too windy and too wet for our farmers to produce the crops they have grown for the past century, we will all feel the effect.

Nebraska has some of the best soils in the world, and we need to do everything to prevent them from being lost and degraded. Historically, Republicans were at the forefront of safeguarding our heritage. President Theodore Roosevelt initiated the National Park System to preserve many of our unique resources. Later, the Soil Conservation Service partnered with farmers to use the best technologies to improve farming and safeguard our resources. This partnership has served the state and nation through Republican and Democratic administrations.