Midlands Voices: Nebraska must seize opportunities for conservation

Gov. Ricketts has been waging a campaign called the “30x30 Land Grab.” The governor expresses outrage about what the Biden administration is proposing, but I find it hard to see something to be outraged about. Our state, nation and the world face ecological, political, economic and humanitarian challenges more significant than any civilized society has ever faced because of our changing climate.
In the governor’s statement, he does not recognize the need for action to conserve our natural and soil resources. Agriculture is the dominant economic engine in Nebraska, and when it gets too hot, too dry, too windy and too wet for our farmers to produce the crops they have grown for the past century, we will all feel the effect.
Nebraska has some of the best soils in the world, and we need to do everything to prevent them from being lost and degraded. Historically, Republicans were at the forefront of safeguarding our heritage. President Theodore Roosevelt initiated the National Park System to preserve many of our unique resources. Later, the Soil Conservation Service partnered with farmers to use the best technologies to improve farming and safeguard our resources. This partnership has served the state and nation through Republican and Democratic administrations.
Gov. Ricketts claims the suggestion that 30% of the land needing protection is taken from “thin air,” with no scientific basis, yet he does not offer a scientifically derived alternative. The 30% figure is used as a starting point for discussion; I don’t think anyone knows what figure is necessary. The fact is we need to conserve fragile land and streams. How much will vary across the nation’s geography.
The Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful report that describes the program states: “Notably, the President’s challenge specifically emphasizes the notion of ‘conservation’ of the nation’s natural resources (rather than ‘protection’ or ‘preservation’) recognizing that many uses of our lands and waters, including of working lands, can be consistent with the long-term health and sustainability of natural systems.” Conservation is preferred over preservation. It is the governor’s choice not to accept this language and decide that the Biden administration is lying.
The governor calculates the area that would be needed nationally to reach 30% land preservation. The governor does not mention that the USGS Gap Analysis project conservatively estimates that 12% of the US land area is already “protected.” UNL’s Dave Aiken believes that the actual figure is at least double that, and that we could be over 30% depending on what counts as “conserved land.”
The governor also fails to examine the impact in Nebraska. Using figures from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture Fact Card, Nebraska already has 22% of its land in rangeland, which is already close to a “natural” state. In 2020, Nebraska landowners had over 1 million acres in the Conservation Reserve Program, adding 2% to Nebraska’s “protected” acres. There are other lands in protected status, so Nebraska is not far from the 30% goal. Rangeland is still in production, and CRP is a paid practice that can be reversed.
As much as the governor would like to claim that the land will be “taken” by coercion, the facts are otherwise, and for Nebraska, we are close to achieving that goal. A more important issue, which the governor ignores, is the land that is being taken out of production through development. These lands are prime farmland, whereas land to be in conservation is most likely more marginal lands.
If our governor wants his voice to be heard in Washington and influence how the final program will be developed, then he needs to articulate how our resources can be safeguarded in ways that would be appealing to Nebraskans. This will not happen by misrepresenting the 30 x 30 program. If we do not address this problem now, with a process that recognizes the many concerns and options, there will be a time when the consequences of inaction will be imposed upon us.
Charles Shapiro, an Omaha resident, is emeritus professor of agronomy and horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.