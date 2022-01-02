Midlands Voices: Nebraska National Guard carries tradition of service, sacrifice and honor

Over the past three years, the Nebraska National Guard has helped Nebraskans through floods, fires and a global pandemic. Through it all, the Guard has proved time and again how vital its members are to the citizens of our state in times of need. As commander-in-chief of the Nebraska National Guard, I could not be more proud of these men and women.

While generations of Nebraskans have served in the Guard, its mission changed significantly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Twenty-five years ago, individuals joining the Nebraska National Guard didn’t expect to be deployed. Airmen and soldiers usually weren’t called on to support overseas missions. Now, they receive a much higher level of training and preparedness than in years past. Today’s young women and men who join the Guard not only know they will be deployed — they want to be deployed. They’re eager to take the fight to the enemy. They’re looking for opportunities to serve their fellow citizens. They’re trained to do so.