Midlands Voices: Nebraska needs to make more progress in allowing joint custody

There is growing awareness of the need for family law reform.
Children who grow up in father-limited environments are more likely to use drugs and alcohol, engage in juvenile delinquency, have long-term physical and mental health problems, have lower educational attainment and have lower life expectancies.
Defective court decisions are the single biggest cause of fatherlessness. Every year, these decisions hurt thousands of Nebraska children and cost Nebraska taxpayers more than $500 million in avoidable spending.
There has been some improvement in recent years. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services collects data about custody outcomes in divorce cases. According to these DHHS data, the number of joint custody outcomes has steadily increased from 20.5% of divorces involving children in 2004, the earliest year for which these data are available, to 50.6% in 2019, the latest year for which these data are available.
The Nebraska Judicial Branch recently produced a similar analysis for the years 2018-2020, which showed nearly identical results.
These are very positive trends because medical research shows that, when their parents live apart, children have the best outcomes when they spend equal time with both parents. Research also shows that a rebuttable presumption of equal shared parenting increases the success rate of mediation, reduces the number of subsequent court actions, reduces parental conflict and reduces domestic violence. After Kentucky enacted an equal shared parenting presumption in 2017, for example, divorce cases and domestic violence filings both declined for the first time in decades.
This is all good news. The trends are moving in the right direction
In the less good news department, however, the Nebraska Judicial Branch analysis included data from 2020, which isn’t yet available from DHHS. The Judicial Branch data show joint custody outcomes in 2020 declined to 48% of divorces involving children, which is only the second decline in more than a decade and the largest decline on record. The reasons for this decline aren’t yet known but this is obviously very concerning.
In addition, many experts believe joint custody awards should be close to 80% of all outcomes. The DHHS and Judicial Branch collect data only on outcomes in divorce cases, which are less than half of all child custody cases. Most custody decisions now occur in paternity cases, which are cases involving parents who never married. Anecdotal evidence suggests joint custody outcomes in paternity cases occur much less frequently than in divorce cases. As a result, the overall percentage of joint custody outcomes, including both divorce and paternity cases, is likely much lower than shown in these reports. We still have a long way to go.
What can be done? First, the Unicameral should enact a rebuttable presumption of equal shared parenting just as Kentucky did in 2017. A statutory presumption would help ensure the recent progress in custody decisions continues and help ensure there’s no judicial backsliding as we saw in 2020. Some lawyers believe such a presumption is constitutionally required.
Second, the Legislature should enact a data collection law to systematically collect and publicly report data about custody outcomes in every case in which custody is decided, regardless of whether the case is a divorce or paternity case. As noted above, the DHHS currently only collects cases about outcomes in divorce cases.
Ray Keiser is a farmer and crop insurance agent who lives near Fordyce, Nebraska.