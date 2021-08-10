Midlands Voices: Nebraska needs to make more progress in allowing joint custody

This is all good news. The trends are moving in the right direction

In the less good news department, however, the Nebraska Judicial Branch analysis included data from 2020, which isn’t yet available from DHHS. The Judicial Branch data show joint custody outcomes in 2020 declined to 48% of divorces involving children, which is only the second decline in more than a decade and the largest decline on record. The reasons for this decline aren’t yet known but this is obviously very concerning.

In addition, many experts believe joint custody awards should be close to 80% of all outcomes. The DHHS and Judicial Branch collect data only on outcomes in divorce cases, which are less than half of all child custody cases. Most custody decisions now occur in paternity cases, which are cases involving parents who never married. Anecdotal evidence suggests joint custody outcomes in paternity cases occur much less frequently than in divorce cases. As a result, the overall percentage of joint custody outcomes, including both divorce and paternity cases, is likely much lower than shown in these reports. We still have a long way to go.