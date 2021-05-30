Midlands Voices: Nebraska needs to restore a two-house Legislature

The accountability narrative is further hurt when you take a moment and realize that Nebraskans are not noticeably more mindful or informed of legislative activity compared to our surrounding states, and Nebraska legislators are not known to be more alert to constituent interests than other states. This is not the fault of Nebraskans, but an acknowledgment that we all are busy working and raising families. That leaves the lobbyists and activists on the extremes of both parties to be the main voices the legislators hear. So much for the much-vaunted watchfulness of the “Second House,” as unicameralists like to say.

The actual procedures of the Nebraska Legislature are also more secretive and hidden from public view than the other states. Conference committees, once dark and mysterious places where laws could be totally rewritten in secret, now generally operate in public view much like our current committees. Without the added opportunity for the public to be heard after the initial floor action on legislation, the public has no opportunity to be heard on crucial floor amendments, and the final negotiations in Nebraska shift away from relatively open settings to private meetings away from scrutiny or in secret, in places far from the Capitol itself.