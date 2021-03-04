Midlands Voices: Nebraska nursing facilities have endured a tough year

Skilled nursing facility and assisted living community team members put their own health at risk to care for their fellow Nebraskans. They fought for access to vaccine and treatment for the benefit of their facility’s residents and staff. They listened with open hearts as residents’ family members yearned for time with their loved ones. And, just as disease experts, government officials, and you learned along the way, skilled nursing facility and assisted living community professionals worked tirelessly to stay informed and compliant with inconsistent and frequently changing rules. We have all navigated the last year together.

This historic journey is not over, and the fight to protect our most vulnerable from the coronavirus continues as fervently as ever. But as the number of administered vaccinations increases, so does hope.

Data is indicating a decline in the number of COVID-positive cases in Nebraska’s long-term care facilities. For the week ending Feb. 14, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that, of 50 states, Nebraska had the fourth-lowest number of COVID-19 cases among skilled nursing facility residents. The light at the end of what has been a dark tunnel leads us to reunions of families and a new playbook to protect our most vulnerable. We will come out stronger and more equipped for the unknowns of the future.

Families, thank you for your grace and patience over the last year, and for giving skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities the profound honor of caring for your loved ones. Thank you to the long list of public and private entities who banded together to provide supplies, funding and guidance to these facilities. Health care workers, please accept deepest gratitude for your dedication, perseverance and courage.

Heath Boddy is president and CEO of Nebraska Health Care Association.