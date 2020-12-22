Midlands Voices: Nebraska partnership works hard to boost Offutt flood protection

Nebraska has a long and storied history with the U.S. military, and in fact, Nebraskans share many of the same characteristics as our brave men and women in uniform, such as confidence, pride, honor and integrity.

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA began the process of remapping the floodplains in the Mississippi and Missouri River watersheds. This effort led to the determination that the Missouri River levees that protect Offutt AFB and other critical infrastructure like Omaha’s Papillion Creek wastewater treatment plant and Highway 34 were no longer sufficient to provide the same regulatory level of protection they had in the past.

As the local sponsor of this levee system, the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District and the community at large were faced with two choices: rehabilitate the levee to meet new levee safety and design standards to retain federal levee certification, or ignore this unfunded federal requirement and let the levee certification expire and accept serious and far-ranging consequences of avoidance.