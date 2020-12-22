Midlands Voices: Nebraska partnership works hard to boost Offutt flood protection

Nebraska has a long and storied history with the U.S. military, and in fact, Nebraskans share many of the same characteristics as our brave men and women in uniform, such as confidence, pride, honor and integrity.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA began the process of remapping the floodplains in the Mississippi and Missouri River watersheds. This effort led to the determination that the Missouri River levees that protect Offutt AFB and other critical infrastructure like Omaha’s Papillion Creek wastewater treatment plant and Highway 34 were no longer sufficient to provide the same regulatory level of protection they had in the past.
As the local sponsor of this levee system, the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District and the community at large were faced with two choices: rehabilitate the levee to meet new levee safety and design standards to retain federal levee certification, or ignore this unfunded federal requirement and let the levee certification expire and accept serious and far-ranging consequences of avoidance.
In true Nebraska fashion, the Papio NRD, State of Nebraska, Sarpy County, City of Bellevue and City of Omaha teamed up together to put the good of the community and the well-being of our partners at Offutt AFB above all. In 2016, the Critical Infrastructure Facilities Cash Fund was established by Legislative Bill 957, and a $13.7 million state grant was provided to the Papio NRD to offset costs related to levee improvements which protect critical infrastructure facilities including military installations, transportation routes and wastewater treatment facilities. In addition, the City of Bellevue, Sarpy County and the City of Omaha contributed $3 million each, and the Papio NRD budgeted over $15 million to fund the project to upgrade the existing levee in order to satisfy this unfunded federal mandate.
The need for levee upgrades was made even more evident in March of 2019 when a historic, and one of the state’s most devastating, floods swept across a majority of Nebraska and several other Midwestern states, leaving unprecedented destruction in its wake. Offutt AFB was particularly hard hit, as the base experienced close to $1 billion in damage alone.
Nebraska benefits greatly from federal military spending that takes place within its borders. The effects of military spending can be felt throughout Nebraska as installations are located in every region of the state. In sum, spending at military bases and installations accounts for $2.55 billion in economic output, $1.38 billion in employee compensation, and 26,368 jobs generated in Nebraska.
Offutt AFB is perhaps the state’s most visible and vital military installation. The base employs nearly 10,000 military, civilian and contractor staff, with a total payroll of over $700 million and an additional $677 million in expenditures on construction, service contracts and other federal expenditures. Offutt AFB awards hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts to small and large businesses in Nebraska, and it is estimated that Offutt AFB and the U.S. Strategic Command have over a $1.3 billion direct economic impact on the state.
By the end of this month, the upgrades to the levee system that protects Offutt AFB, the City of Omaha’s wastewater treatment plant and other critical infrastructure from Missouri River flooding will be substantially completed. This state-of-the-art levee system meets or exceeds all current federal levee safety and construction standards and will be able to provide flood protection to the base and the community for decades to come.
This is fantastic news as the base is to begin replacing its old runway soon and is poised to be the home of new national security missions. But more importantly, this milestone clearly demonstrates the unwavering relationship and commitment that Nebraskans have with our military facilities and personnel. This project was done the Nebraska way and should be a clear reminder to decision makers at every level of government that there is no place like Nebraska.
John Winkler is general manager of the Papio-Missouri River NRD and co-commander of the 38th Reconnaissance Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.