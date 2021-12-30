Midlands Voices: Nebraska’s civil recovery laws must fit the depravity of child sex abuse

1. To demonstrate that the surest route to permanent reform is repealing the statute of limitations.

2. It’s undeniable victims of child abuse often wait for decades into adulthood to report these crimes. The bill will enable victims to recover civil damages from offenders no matter when they get over their own denials, embarrassment or other natural human impediments.

3. Church authorities should never again be inclined to hide offenders via continuous transfers or shipping offenders out of state for “treatment.” And I am calling on them here to name all perpetrators, if any were not disclosed in the attorney general’s report.

4. Passage of this bill will have financial impact on religious institutions and their insurance companies. So be it. I have already notified both groups this bill is coming.

In my view, the greatest sin in this entire scandal is the organized, high-level policy of hiding and covering for the offenders.

Likewise, I believe that revenge is sinful. But providing victims an easier path to civil justice is sound policy, and that is what I intend to do. I believe a large portion of Nebraska’s good, Catholic clergy support me on this.