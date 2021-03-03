Midlands Voices: Nebraska schools are a key instrument for combating racism

In his speech in 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Racism is still deeply rooted all over America.” Fifty-four years after King said these words, students throughout the United States still encounter racial stereotypes in their daily lives.

Racism is alive in Nebraska. This was once again displayed at a recent high school girls basketball game. It continues to appear over and over through the names of high school mascots and in the language of our students in the heat of competition. Does this sound repetitive? It is. We cannot stand idly by and allow racist language and symbolism to continue. Respect and dignity of each other is a must.

It is seldom that administrators and school officials are at fault for these incidents. There are investigations and consequences for racist behaviors. But the challenge is much deeper than a proper response to each incident. It is about lack of character and the willingness to accept the behavior. We must dedicate ourselves to addressing the root causes of racism in our society.

For our students of color, conversations about racial inequality do not routinely happen unless there is prominent news coverage of an event. Why is that? Discussing racial inequality can be difficult. But the conversations are critical. We all must do a better job of accepting the challenge and have these conversations.