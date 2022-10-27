Midlands Voices: Nebraska seniors need Congress to act on home health

Since the onset of the pandemic, demand for at-home health care has soared — and for good reason. High-quality, skilled care in the home setting is one of the safest, most secure and most convenient options for vulnerable patients. It is little wonder then why 91% of seniors and individuals with disabilities prefer the home to a short-term nursing facility or other health care setting.

Given that preference and the need to evolve with a changing health care landscape under COVID-19, it’s no surprise that there has been a 33% increase in home health services provided since March 2020. However, actual home health patient admission rates have declined by more than 15% during that same time frame, due to a combination of staffing challenges, soaring inflation, and high fuel costs that have shaken the home health care community.

A new proposal from Medicare would make serious cuts to home health services and threatens to undermine home health agencies’ and clinicians’ ability to provide quality, affordable care. Unless Congress intervenes, seniors and patients with disabilities here in Nebraska and across the country could lose access to some or all of the critical home health services on which they have come to rely.

Medicare’s proposed rates for 2023 would include a nearly 7.7% permanent cut to home health care. On top of that, Medicare is demanding roughly $3 billion in what are known as claw-back cuts for services that have already been provided: $2 billion for services provided from 2020-2021 and another $1 billion for those provided this year.

These cuts would have a devastating impact on the home health community — including both providers and patients. In 2023, there would be cuts of nearly $6 million in Nebraska alone and over $18 billion nationally over the next decade. That would only make a tough situation immeasurably worse, leading to a potential home health workforce crisis and jeopardizing access to care for the nearly 16,000 Nebraska seniors and patients with disabilities who rely on these services each year.

A bipartisan coalition of legislators in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate have introduced legislation to oppose these detrimental cuts to Medicare home health. The Preserving Access to Home Health Act of 2022 would prevent Medicare from imposing any cuts to home health services until at least 2026.

Delaying these cuts would give the home health community more time to get past the current issues we face while hopefully allowing Medicare to find a more reasonable approach to budgeting that does not threaten such a vital component of our health care system. We want to thank Congressman Adrian Smith for signing onto this legislation, and respectfully ask the entire Nebraska delegation to support and help pass this much-needed bill to protect access to home health care in our state and nationwide.

The same independent poll also found that the overwhelming majority of voters agree that this is an issue that is deserving of Congress’s time. In fact, 78% of voters think it’s important for Congress to pass legislation opposing these cuts — including 88% of voters ages 65-years-old and older and the same percentage of Medicare beneficiaries.

As the Baby Boomer generation continues to grow older, preserving access to senior-focused services like home health care will only continue to increase in importance. Lawmakers in Washington should pass the Preserving Access to Home Health Act swiftly to ensure the home health community is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for care.