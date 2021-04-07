Midlands Voices: Nebraska sex education proposal deserves support

One of the most frequently asked questions that I receive from future pediatricians and child psychiatrists is, “How can we reach LGBTQ+ or gender fluid/gender nonconforming children who may be struggling with their identity?” It is an important question. As they know, these children are at greater risk of being bullied, at greater risk of having suicidal thoughts and attempting suicide.

I see a solution to these issues available to us in the new Nebraska health education standards. By discussing biological sex and gender identities at young ages, it will help children become more comfortable with who there are, and more accepting of their friends who may be different from them.

Additionally, accurate and age-appropriate conversations about sexual identity and sexual practices are key to giving children the necessary tools toward helping them make informed decisions about their own health. Importantly, it provides a framework to help children understand if they are being taken advantage of sexually and the permission to say "no" or ask for help from a trusted adult. The very idea of consent -- that our children have the power to say yes or no as to what happens with their bodies -- is so critical toward their overall health and safety. It is also important they learn healthy boundaries and how to not violate someone else’s consent.