Midlands Voices: Nebraska sex education proposal deserves support

One of the most frequently asked questions that I receive from future pediatricians and child psychiatrists is, “How can we reach LGBTQ+ or gender fluid/gender nonconforming children who may be struggling with their identity?” It is an important question. As they know, these children are at greater risk of being bullied, at greater risk of having suicidal thoughts and attempting suicide.
I see a solution to these issues available to us in the new Nebraska health education standards. By discussing biological sex and gender identities at young ages, it will help children become more comfortable with who there are, and more accepting of their friends who may be different from them.
Additionally, accurate and age-appropriate conversations about sexual identity and sexual practices are key to giving children the necessary tools toward helping them make informed decisions about their own health. Importantly, it provides a framework to help children understand if they are being taken advantage of sexually and the permission to say "no" or ask for help from a trusted adult. The very idea of consent -- that our children have the power to say yes or no as to what happens with their bodies -- is so critical toward their overall health and safety. It is also important they learn healthy boundaries and how to not violate someone else’s consent.
As a mother, I welcome these standards and hope that they will be taught to my own children. We already have many of these conversations at home. The average age for a child to have seen pornography is the age of 10. This fact is why I started talking to my children at much younger ages about sex; I would prefer for them to learn about sex from trusted adults, not an unknown online source, whose messaging can be very confusing for children.
Because of my areas of expertise, these types of conversations likely come easier for me than some other parents. But I am also not following a curriculum outline, like what is put forth in the health standards, so it is possible that I am missing important lessons to pass down to my children. Additionally, it is helpful if these messages are coming from other voices, not just from their mom.
I see these standards as a net positive. They will improve the safety and health of our children.
Lisa Rucks, Ph.D., is an associate professor with the Department of Pathology and Microbiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is a cellular microbiologist who studies Chlamydia trachomatis and helps provide education about LGBTQ+ patient care to medical students. She is a mother of two.