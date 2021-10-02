Midlands Voices: Nebraska should allow certified nurse midwives to aid with childbirth

For all our differences, we have this in common: We are all born. Birth affects all of society. It is an intimate and unique time in a woman’s life. Not only is she giving birth to her child, but she is also giving birth to a new version of herself. Her birth experience will shape how she bonds with her child, relates to her partner, and how she perceives herself and future pregnancies.
The ability to choose is a key factor in how a mother perceives her birth experience. Her ability to make informed decisions and be respected by her care providers will prove whether she remembers giving birth as a triumph or a trauma.
Here is a common example of labor today: A healthy first-time mother with a low-risk pregnancy wants a natural delivery and is delivering in a hospital. In the hospital, the lights are bright, the room is cold, and nurses are constantly checking her dilation. Labor goes “longer than expected.” Exhausted, Mom accepts an epidural in order to get some relief. Her labor slows down because she can no longer work with contractions and must lay down. She is given Pitocin to intensify and speed up labor. Baby does not tolerate the artificially intensified and lengthened contractions and shows signs of distress. Because Baby is showing signs of distress and Mom is exhausted, the doctor orders a cesarean section.
After a few days of recovery, Mom and Baby go home. Even though Mom is happy to have a healthy baby, there’s a part of her that feels like she was robbed. Bonding with Baby is difficult and she struggles with breastfeeding. She feels guilty for feeling sad about her birth experience. After all, Baby is healthy!
In contrast, a healthy first-time mother with a low-risk pregnancy decides to deliver at home. She has learned comfort measures to cope with labor intensity. She’s in a safe, dimly lit place with people she knows and trusts. She is not rushed. She eats when she’s hungry. Her midwife is available to make sure Mom and Baby are tolerating birth well. She’s able to trust her body and deliver her baby with no medical interventions. Mom is able to bond with Baby and begin breastfeeding right away. It is a triumphant experience.
What if the mother giving birth at home runs into a complication? In Nebraska, where Certified Nurse Midwives are not permitted to attend home deliveries, Mom may not have any trained birth workers attending her home birth. She may experience a medical complication and both she and Baby could lose their lives. With a certified nurse midwife present, these complications can be noticed and a timely transfer to the hospital can be made, saving both Mom and Baby.
Although they recommend hospitals and accredited birth centers for labor and delivery, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that women have the right to make a medically informed decision about how they deliver, which includes a homebirth for low-risk pregnancies. Since COVID-19 has filled hospital beds, more expectant mothers in other U.S. states have chosen to deliver at home in the care of a certified nurse midwife or licensed midwife.
Nebraska is the only state in the United States of America where it is illegal for a certified nurse midwife to attend a homebirth.
In Nebraska, is a woman able to make a medically informed decision about how she delivers her baby? A woman can choose a homebirth without a certified nurse midwife present, and most of the time, everything will be fine. Few mothers are willing to take that risk, though. They would prefer to have a trained care provider available, even at the risk of the cascade of interventions.
So let me ask again: In Nebraska, is a woman able to make a medically informed decision about how she delivers her baby?
Sierra Nduwimana is a Papillion resident.