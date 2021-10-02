Midlands Voices: Nebraska should allow certified nurse midwives to aid with childbirth

For all our differences, we have this in common: We are all born. Birth affects all of society. It is an intimate and unique time in a woman’s life. Not only is she giving birth to her child, but she is also giving birth to a new version of herself. Her birth experience will shape how she bonds with her child, relates to her partner, and how she perceives herself and future pregnancies.

The ability to choose is a key factor in how a mother perceives her birth experience. Her ability to make informed decisions and be respected by her care providers will prove whether she remembers giving birth as a triumph or a trauma.

Here is a common example of labor today: A healthy first-time mother with a low-risk pregnancy wants a natural delivery and is delivering in a hospital. In the hospital, the lights are bright, the room is cold, and nurses are constantly checking her dilation. Labor goes “longer than expected.” Exhausted, Mom accepts an epidural in order to get some relief. Her labor slows down because she can no longer work with contractions and must lay down. She is given Pitocin to intensify and speed up labor. Baby does not tolerate the artificially intensified and lengthened contractions and shows signs of distress. Because Baby is showing signs of distress and Mom is exhausted, the doctor orders a cesarean section.