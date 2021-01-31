Midlands Voices: Nebraska, stop the delays and get the state's teachers vaccinated

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our schools and our educators in ways that we never envisioned. Last spring, with almost no notice, we completely rebuilt and turned delivery of our instruction into an entirely remote experience.
This school year, our educators have taken on a significant increase in workload as they taught in person and remotely, often at the exact same time. As you’ve driven by schools on the weekends, you’ve seen the cars there as teachers work extra-long hours to stay on top of everything. In fact, many teachers are working 60 or 70 hours each week and barely keeping up with the demands that are being placed on them this year.
Despite these challenges, our teachers have delivered nothing short of a miracle and our students continue to learn and progress. In a year where all expectations were thrown out the window, our students and staff are still right there making it work. This success is remarkable not just for the work that it has required, but also because it was done in the midst of a global pandemic, where safety has remained a constant issue throughout the school year. Many educators continue to have serious personal concerns about their health and the health of their students and loved ones, concerns that can be quickly remedied by vaccinating our educators throughout the state.
Our teachers thought those vaccines were right around the corner. In December, it appeared they would be next in line to be vaccinated after our health care workers. In fact, one school district, Scottsbluff, had their staff vaccinated at the end of that month. After weeks and months of anxiety and stress, teachers felt like they could finally see the finish line.
Unfortunately, that finish line has since been moved back again and again. Teacher vaccinations have been delayed multiple times as other groups get re-prioritized and moved to the head of the line. Whether intended or not, these continued delays in getting the vaccine into the arms of our educators is sending a clear message that the safety of our school staff is no longer a priority.
School districts have been meeting regularly with health departments and have made it clear that they can work to distribute vaccinations with little or no notice. Rather than taking advantage of the infrastructure districts have in place to inoculate a critical population, the state made the decision to drag its feet for weeks while it developed a website to help distribute the vaccine to other groups. This delay doesn’t just affect staff and students; it affects the taxpayer’s bottom line. With medically fragile staff that cannot be in our schools without a vaccine, and educators who have to quarantine from exposure, every day we delay teachers getting vaccinated is another day that we have to hire far more substitute teachers than normal. The lack of vaccines is racking up a giant bill that our communities are left to pay.
The data makes it clear that we can be doing a much better job getting Nebraskans vaccinated. Tens of thousands of distributed doses have yet to be administered. According to data provided by the Center for Disease Control, Nebraska lags behind many of its neighbors when looking at the number of doses administered per capita. Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota are all vaccinating at a noticeably quicker pace than we are in Nebraska. We have heard repeated excuses from Gov. Ricketts and the Department of Health and Human Services as to why this is taking so long. None of those excuses are acceptable.
Educators have gone above and beyond this year to educate our kids during a pandemic. Our assessment data shows that our students and staff are performing at a level that goes far beyond what is expected of us. If our educators can move heaven and earth for our students, then the state can do the same for our educators. The least we can do is end the unceasing delays and ensure the safety of our school staff and ultimately our students and their families, by vaccinating educational staff quickly.
The following education association presidents signed this essay: Tim Royers (Millard), Robert Miller (Omaha), Jane Leadabrand (Ralston), Lynne Henkel (Bellevue), Jim Oliver (Gretna), Carla Rohwer (Elkhorn), Dave Herbener (Papillion-LaVista), Teresa Matthews (Westside) and Jenni Benson, Nebraska State Education Association.