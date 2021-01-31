Midlands Voices: Nebraska, stop the delays and get the state's teachers vaccinated

Unfortunately, that finish line has since been moved back again and again. Teacher vaccinations have been delayed multiple times as other groups get re-prioritized and moved to the head of the line. Whether intended or not, these continued delays in getting the vaccine into the arms of our educators is sending a clear message that the safety of our school staff is no longer a priority.

School districts have been meeting regularly with health departments and have made it clear that they can work to distribute vaccinations with little or no notice. Rather than taking advantage of the infrastructure districts have in place to inoculate a critical population, the state made the decision to drag its feet for weeks while it developed a website to help distribute the vaccine to other groups. This delay doesn’t just affect staff and students; it affects the taxpayer’s bottom line. With medically fragile staff that cannot be in our schools without a vaccine, and educators who have to quarantine from exposure, every day we delay teachers getting vaccinated is another day that we have to hire far more substitute teachers than normal. The lack of vaccines is racking up a giant bill that our communities are left to pay.