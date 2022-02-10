Midlands Voices: Nebraska tax cuts would exacerbate future 'worst of times'

A recent World-Herald story highlighted the “best of times, worst of times” moment Nebraska legislators — and particularly members of the Appropriations and Revenue committees — presently face.
As the story noted, the Revenue Committee — buoyed by a rosy state revenue picture — has already sent multiple tax cut bills to the floor to be debated in this young legislative session. This includes LB 939, an income tax cut bill that will soon be debated by senators that would provide large tax reductions for non-Nebraskans, the wealthy and corporations.
Conversely, members of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee are hearing from Nebraskans that services vital to some of our most vulnerable residents are incredibly strained amidst the ongoing pandemic and in dire need of state support. During recent hearings, committee members heard how a lack of funding is creating real hardship for nursing home patients, people with developmental disabilities, children with behavioral health needs and others, as well as caregivers providing services to those populations.
It’s true that Nebraska revenues are high and lawmakers presently have millions of dollars to enact new legislation. This fact could lead one to believe we are in the best of times when it comes to state finances.
It’s also true, however, that state revenues are being bolstered by a massive influx of federal dollars. Since the pandemic started, about $21 billion in federal money has been allocated to Nebraska — more than two full years of state and local revenue collections. While it’s impossible now to enumerate exactly what those federal dollars have meant to our economy, they have undeniably played a major role in the state’s currently rosy revenue picture.
Another truth is that the pandemic has taken and continues to take a massive toll on Nebraskans. More than 3,700 Nebraskans have lost their lives. Many left jobs to take care of children or sick relatives and never returned to work. As was noted in the World-Herald story, the pandemic also has contributed to “an explosion of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, family conflict and trauma.”
A newer development is that the federal aid is contributing to inflation, which is causing Nebraskans to pay more for goods and services. As has been the case with the worst aspects of the pandemic, this is particularly hard on our state’s low- and middle-income residents, a disproportionate number of whom identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color.
This has all combined to make these trying times for many Nebraskans for whom it may be hard to imagine how things could get darker in the future.
But the future could indeed be darker if state services become even more strained — which would likely happen if lawmakers cut taxes this year. Legislators have already advanced tax-cut bills to the second round of debate that, when fully implemented, would lighten the state’s coffers by about $294 million annually. If passed, LB 939 would on its own slash state revenues by at least $400 million by 2026. Revenue losses of this magnitude would essentially guarantee increases to other taxes and fees or cuts to vital services, particularly once the federal relief dollars stop flowing.
The simplest way to avoid this scenario is to hold off on passing LB 939 and other tax-cut measures and wait until there is true clarity about our state’s finances before passing any new legislation with ongoing fiscal impacts. Doing so would allow policymakers to make choices that truly benefit all of our state’s residents and also help ensure that Nebraska’s future “best of times” are better and our “worst of times” aren’t as bad.
Rebecca Firestone is executive director of OpenSky Policy Institute.