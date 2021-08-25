Midlands Voices: Nebraska tax modernization will attract people and opportunities

Three years ago, near the end of my term in the Unicameral, I was asked to lead Blueprint Nebraska and create an economic strategic plan alongside Nebraskans in business, government and community life.

Even with Nebraska’s strengths of land, location and people, many Nebraskans are impatient for change.

Through surveys, statewide public forums and the insights of hundreds of initiative volunteers, Blueprint Nebraska developed a 15-point plan to create a stronger, more competitive economy and to make Nebraska’s communities prosperous and attractive to business investment and growth. Recommendations of our plan were based on four basic growth themes:

Promoting high-wage, high-growth industries.

Enhancing our valued and valuable workforce.

Investing in our infrastructure and connecting our communities.

Building a simpler and more efficient and effective government.

Details of the report and its recommendations can be found at Blueprint-Nebraska.org.