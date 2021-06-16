Midlands Voices: Nebraska will benefit from the 30x30 initiative

Need an example? Recent research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that eastern red cedar encroachment on Board of Educational Lands reduces rangeland profitability. In fact, the reduction of rangeland cost Nebraska Public Schools $2.44 million between 2006-2016 that could have been put toward supporting our K-12 public schools. According to their research, “the steadily declining profitability will slowly consume school budgets at the rate of a few million dollars a year in the near term.” The report and its goals promote the development of funding and education to address these kinds of conservation issues that affect both private and public lands.

Nebraskans have a long list of reasons to support conservation, including the recommendations identified in the report. We cannot allow our state to be divided on such an important issue at a time when we need to be focusing our efforts on how we can help farmers and ranchers put more, not less, conservation on the ground. Nebraskans need partners such as those identified in the America the Beautiful report who will provide technical and financial assistance to work with our neighbors to build sustainable working lands.

Larkin Powell lives in Lincoln and Carl Wolfe lives in Republican City. They are members of the Nebraska Chapter of The Wildlife Society and wrote this essay to reflect the chapter’s stance.